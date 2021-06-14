"The ref was on his payroll": Bryce Hall's mom claims her son was never going to win "rigged fight" against Austin McBroom

While the Battle of the Platforms was mainly between YouTubers and TikToker, the most anticipated event was, without a doubt, Bryce Hall versus Austin McBroom. By now, everyone is aware of how the fight played out.
Bryce took a beating from Austin during round three of the fight and was left partially hanging on the ropes before getting up on his feet a second later. However, the referee had seen enough, and the match was called in favor of Austin McBroom.
Bryce was left bruised, bloodied, and visibly shaken up, which prompted the referee to call the match. While he may have been able to carry on the fight in all actuality, the referee's decision was final.
Nonetheless, it was a valiant attempt from both competitors, and the bout was indeed entertaining. However, post-match, things took an unexpected turn when, from out-of-the-blue, Bryce Hall's mother tweeted that the referee got paid to end the fight.
Bryce Hall's mother claims the fight was rigged
Rather than agreeing with his mother, the star TikToker became the bigger man here by tweeting:
"Hey, ma! I'm still buying you that house, by the way."
It's clear that he's accepted the outcome of the match and moved on.
However, netizens were split about the outcome of the match. Here are some of the reactions:
While some agreed that the match was called too early, others were non-apologetic about Bryce Hall losing. Either way, both fighters held their own and gave the audience a grand performance.
Did Austin McBroom cheat?
While there was no hard proof that the referee was indeed paid to end the bout early, Austin had boasted about taking down Bryce Hall in the first round itself. He quoted before the fight:
"I just hope he's (Bryce Hall) ready because he's going to be embarrassed tomorrow. He won't last past the first round. He'd be lucky to get to the second round. If he gets to see the second round, it'll end right there."
Despite the statements and the alleged payoff, by all means, the fight was fair. The referee made the final decision regarding the capability of the boxers and was well within his right to stop the bout.
