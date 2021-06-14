"The ref was on his payroll": Bryce Hall's mom claims her son was never going to win "rigged fight" against Austin McBroom

While the Battle of the Platforms was mainly between YouTubers and TikToker, the most anticipated event was, without a doubt, Bryce Hall versus Austin McBroom. By now, everyone is aware of how the fight played out.

Bryce took a beating from Austin during round three of the fight and was left partially hanging on the ropes before getting up on his feet a second later. However, the referee had seen enough, and the match was called in favor of Austin McBroom.

Bryce was left bruised, bloodied, and visibly shaken up, which prompted the referee to call the match. While he may have been able to carry on the fight in all actuality, the referee's decision was final.

Nonetheless, it was a valiant attempt from both competitors, and the bout was indeed entertaining. However, post-match, things took an unexpected turn when, from out-of-the-blue, Bryce Hall's mother tweeted that the referee got paid to end the fight.

WHO COULD SEEN THIS COMING: Bryce Hall’s mom alleges the fights at the ‘YouTube vs TikTok’ boxing event were allegedly rigged because Austin McBroom’s dad organized the event and the refs were allegedly on his payroll. pic.twitter.com/WIvW10zdcC — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Also read: Youtubers vs. Tiktokers - Who won the Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall fight?

Bryce Hall's mother claims the fight was rigged

Rather than agreeing with his mother, the star TikToker became the bigger man here by tweeting:

"Hey, ma! I'm still buying you that house, by the way."

It's clear that he's accepted the outcome of the match and moved on.

I’m beyond proud and love you so much…it literally feel like my heart’s gonna explode! — lyzasmythe (@lyzasmythe) June 13, 2021

However, netizens were split about the outcome of the match. Here are some of the reactions:

Tbh I don’t think it’s fair that the ref called out the fight even though u had a bloody nose and tripped, everybody’s saying that you got knocked out but you stayed strong and tried your best. in my book you won❤️ . even though you didn’t win you still admitted to it and was a — Gabriella Abbott (@Gabby49105961) June 13, 2021

“i loved the experience regardless of the outcome” pic.twitter.com/EE0CKBTZB5 — KJ (@L0KI_KJ) June 13, 2021

kinda feel really bad for him do he worked so hard for this and set up goals for himself that he didn’t achieve in the end. but at the end of the day he surpassed himself and still took his courage and went up there and fought. even if he didn’t win i still have mad respect 4him — Lana (@Lanadgaf_) June 13, 2021

Hey Bryce I just come to say that you were amazing there and your fans are really proud of you we know that you focus a lot on that and just to have the courage to go to that ring count a lot besides the results u won on our hearts love you bryce don’t forget how amazing you are — 𝚑𝚎𝚕𝗈𝚢𝚜𝚎 🇧🇷 (@flawless_gray) June 13, 2021

me sleeping tonight knowing bryce hall finally got what he deserved #youtubersvstiktokers pic.twitter.com/p0GPvHqhYp — shashikant991 (@shashii991) June 13, 2021

You are such an amazing human you deserve the Bryce world but the world doesn't deserve you, thank you for saving the lives of millions of people (including mine) I love you infinitely!!<3 pic.twitter.com/yP7UWlgohH — sara || PROUD OF H! (@wowdamelios) June 13, 2021

This u when u asked the ref why he stopped the fight pic.twitter.com/KZp8rFJYfc — Waft (@Waftggs) June 13, 2021

While some agreed that the match was called too early, others were non-apologetic about Bryce Hall losing. Either way, both fighters held their own and gave the audience a grand performance.

Did Austin McBroom cheat?

While there was no hard proof that the referee was indeed paid to end the bout early, Austin had boasted about taking down Bryce Hall in the first round itself. He quoted before the fight:

"I just hope he's (Bryce Hall) ready because he's going to be embarrassed tomorrow. He won't last past the first round. He'd be lucky to get to the second round. If he gets to see the second round, it'll end right there."

Despite the statements and the alleged payoff, by all means, the fight was fair. The referee made the final decision regarding the capability of the boxers and was well within his right to stop the bout.

Also read: Austin McBroom predicts a colossal victory over Bryce Hall at the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event

Edited by Ravi Iyer