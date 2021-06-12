Austin McBroom predicts a colossal victory over Bryce Hall at the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event

The latest celebrity boxing event to make headlines is a YouTubers vs. TikTokers event called Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms starring Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall in the main event.

Austin McBroom, the patriarch of YouTube's famous ACE Family, recently stated in an interview with TMZ that he is confident about knocking his opponent out in the first round. When asked to react to Bryce Hall calling him "flabby," Austin McBroom sent a word of warning to the 21-year-old TikToker:

"I just hope he's ready because he's going to get embarrassed tomorrow... He won't last past the first round. He'd be lucky to get to second round. If he gets to second round, it'll end right there," Austin McBroom told TMZ Sports.

Answering if he had any issues with weight-cutting, Austin McBroom said that he lost about ten pounds, but it was not an issue since he has been an athlete his whole life.

Austin McBroom used to be a basketball player in college before his career as a YouTuber took off.

Born on May 20, 1992, he was good at sports from a young age and took up football, baseball, and basketball in school. He chose to focus on basketball later on and ended up playing for the Eastern Washington Eagles in the fourth season in college. His career-high is 37 points that came against Northern Colorado in 2016.

Austin McBroom: "I would hate to hurt the kid"

Austin McBroom claimed in the interview that Bryce Hall appeared to be nervous and jittery during their press conference face-off. He warned Hall of the dangers of combat sports and asked him to come prepared on Saturday night.

"He's nervous. He's the nervous one. He was out there, he was getting jitters. With me face-to-face, he was out there shaking a little bit. I just hope he's ready, because in this sport, you can get seriously hurt, and I would hate to hurt the kid," Austin McBroom added.

Austin McBroom also cleared the air on the scuffle with Jake Paul and said that everything is now fine between him and 'The Problem Child'.

Watch the interview below:

Bryce Hall is reportedly set to make $5 million from the fight and another $1 million bonus if he manages to knock Austin McBroom out, figures that have been confirmed by the latter as well. Hall will also receive 4% of the pay-per-view sales. Austin McBroom has stated that the $1 million bonus for a KO will be paid out of his own pocket.

The Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms event will start at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT (June 12) in the United States, 12 AM BST (June 13) in the United Kingdom, and 4:30 AM IST (June 13) in India.

It will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and will be available for streaming on LiveXLive. The pay-per-view price currently starts at $49.99.

