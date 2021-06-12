Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the YouTubers vs TikTokers event

The much-awaited YouTubers vs. TikTokers event, called Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms, is finally set to take place on Saturday, June 12.

The main event will feature YouTube's ACE Family patriarch Austin McBroom and TikTok sensation Bryce Hall.

.@AustinMcbroom vs @BryceHall 🥊 The tension is building. They finally meet in the ring TOMORROW at #SocialGloves



Buy PPV livestream & stadium tickets: https://t.co/v8vhimCs9I pic.twitter.com/sNWEdVFYSD — LiveXLive (@livexlive) June 11, 2021

The star-studded event will be further graced by performances from DJ Khaled, Li'l Baby, Migos and other celebrities.

The event will start at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT in the United States, 12 am BST (June 13) in the United Kingdom, and 4:30 am IST in India.

How to watch YouTubers vs. TikTokers: Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall legally

The YouTubers vs. TikTokers: Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall event will exclusively be available for live streaming on LiveXLive around the world. The pay-per-view purchase had an early sale price of $29.99 but is currently priced at $49.99.

If you wish to purchase additional merchandise along with the pay-per-view, there are other packages as well. The $69.99 package comes with an exclusive event t-shirt, while the $89.99 package gives you an exclusive event hoodie along with PPV livestream access.

In partnership with Cybertino, every pay-per-view purchase comes with an exclusive Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms NFT and six months' free access to LiveXLive services.

YouTubers vs. TikTokers: Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall - First-ever Daily Fantasy Sportsbook

The YouTubers vs. TikTokers: Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall event is being dubbed the first-ever Daily Fantasy Sportsbook, as LiveXLive teams up with fantasy sports platform StatHero for exclusive wager rights.

Every single strike landed can earn the players points, exciting prizes, and even a seat upgrade for those who attend the event live at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.

“We could not think of a better way to introduce the first Daily Fantasy Sportsbook to the world. The buzz of Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms has been contagious, not only with the fans but with fantasy sports players as well. For the millions of fans of TikTok and YouTube, StatHero and LiveXLive have now made the experience greater by allowing fans to win money on their favorite fighters," StatHero’s Jason Jaramillo said in a statement.

Here's the full card for the YouTubers vs. TikTokers event on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Main Card

Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall

AnEsonGib vs. Tayler Holder

Deji vs. Vinnie Hacker

DDG vs. Nate Wyatt

Faze JArvis vs. Michael Le

Tanner Fox vs. Ryland Storms

Prelims

Ryan Johnston vs. Cale Saurage

Landon McBroom vs. Ben Azelart

