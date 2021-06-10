3 reasons why you should tune into the Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall fight this weekend

Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall are set to headline a boxing event called 'The Battle of Platforms', which will feature seven professional boxing bouts between social media celebrities from TikTok and YouTube. The event, organized by Social Gloves, is scheduled to take place June 12 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The event will also feature performances from celebrities like DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Migos and Trippie Redd, among others, and will be broadcast live on the LiveXLive platform. With YouTube and TikTok stars trading blows inside the ring, the mega-event will certainly reel in a huge number of followers from both platforms.

Ahead of 'The Battle of Platforms', here are three reasons why the Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall headliner is a must watch.

Bryce Hall was dropped by Austin McBroom in the press conference

Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom couldn't wait until their scheduled bout to lay their hands on each other and chose to start an all-out brawl in the press conference leading up to the fight.

Bryce Hall & Austin McBroom get into a fight during the YouTubers vs. TikTokers press conference, causes a whole scene pic.twitter.com/mhH0cNLWea — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 18, 2021

The duo were exchanging heated words at the Fred Segal store in West Hollywood when Bryce Hall got fired up and charged at McBroom. However, the ACE Family patriarch emerged victorious in a brief scuffle that ensued, immediately dropping Hall to the ground.

Speaking to TMZ outside the venue, an infuriated Austin McBroom said-

"He out here trying to wrestle. We got a fight June 12, he's wrestling me! If he does that bulls*** on June 12, he's getting his ass knocked out. That's what's happening."

When asked if the tussle was fake, McBroom replied-

"None of this s*** was staged. This s*** is real. He's getting knocked the f*** out."

While Austin McBroom might have won the battle, it remains to be seen if Bryce Hall can exact his revenge in the actual war.

Austin McBroom claimed that Bryce Hall tried to break his ankle

After the brawl that broke out during the press conference, Austin McBroom accused Bryce Hall of trying to avoid the fight altogether. According to McBroom, Hall deliberately charged at him with the intention of causing serious injury to McBroom even before their fight kicked off.

Austin McBroom said in an interview with the Hollywood Fix-

"I’m not sure what he was really trying to do, but after watching the footage, at the end, he was like, trying to twist my ankle. Maybe he was trying to like, cause me not to fight him anymore? He was trying to break my ankle, or twist my ankle so I couldn’t fight him. I know he’s been scared lately.”

Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall have a personal feud

Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom seem to absolutely loathe each other heading into their professional boxing debuts on June 12. The two have been engaged in a feud since December 2020, a feud which has only gotten more and more personal with time.

all this because I won’t accept his little fight and now he’s crying because he cant pay his cleaning lady 😢 @AustinMcbroom pic.twitter.com/QBqCH3XNrX — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 10, 2021

The clash started when McBroom called out the TikTok star in a since-deleted Instagram post and challenged him to a fight. While Bryce did not publicly respond at the time, things escalated to the point where he resorted to sharing screenshots of his DMs with McBroom in a Twitter post.

After going back and forth with each other over social media, Bryce Hall confirmed his fight against McBroom on his Instagram story back on March 15. Viewers will remain glued to their screens as the feud finally manifests itself inside the boxing ring on June 12.

Edited by Harvey Leonard