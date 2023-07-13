The Retirement Plan trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

The Retirement Plan's trailer, featuring Nicolas Cage, has released on Wednesday, July 12, giving audiences worldwide a chance to witness an action-packed comedy set in the pristine Cayman Islands. The upcoming action comedy thriller, helmed by writer and director Tim Brown, is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 25, 2023.

The synopsis for The Retirement Plan on IMDb reads as:

"In The Retirement Plan, when Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help - her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands."

It continues:

"Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down on the island by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become entangled in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley quickly learns her father had a secret past that she knew nothing about and that there is more to her father than meets the eye."

The Retirement Plan features Nicolas Cage as Matt, Ron Perlman as Bobo, Ashley Greene as Ashley, Jackie Earle Haley as Donnie and Joel David Moore as Fitzsimmons. The movie is produced by Doug Murray, William G. Santor, and Nicholas Tabarrok. With a run-time of 103 minutes, it will be distributed across the United States by Falling Forward Films and Productivity Media.

The Retirement Plan - Three takeaways from the trailer breakdown

1) Nicolas Cage is a retired assassin

The trailer released on July 12 shows Nicolas Cage playing the protagonist Matt, who has had a secret past life. In an unfortunate turn of events where his daughter and granddaughter get caught in a criminal web, Matt comes in to save the day.

The trailer opens with Sarah finding his grandfather Matt, who has been living the retired life enjoying beach and booze, passed out on the beach.

The 59-year-old Academy Award winner has come fresh off the success of The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent and Renfield. He presently has Sympathy for the Devil in the post-production phase and has been cast in Lorcan Finnegan's psychological thriller, The Surfer.

2) Alice from the Twilight series plays Ashley

Matt's daughter Ashley (played by Ashley Greene) lands in trouble with a criminal organisation that threatens her to fetch a particular hard drive from an island. The audience gets a glimpse of Jackie Earle Haley, who plays Donnie, as he instructs Ashley saying:

"Get on that flight and do not come back without my hard drive."

Ashley Greene is best known for playing Alice in the film adaptations of Stephanie Meyer's best-selling series, Twilight. She is currently filming Some Other Woman and has appeared in Hell's Kitchen in the past.

3) Hellboy is back in action

Ron Perlman, best known for his iconic role in Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy (2004-2019) franchise, will be playing Bobo, Donnie's right-hand man. Fans can spot him in the trailer complaining about Matt killing his men:

“The old guy. He keeps killing everybody. Everybody!”

Perlman has played Clay Morrow in the television series Sons of Anarchy (2008–2013) and was recently seen in Don't Look Up. Apart from his extensive voice-over work as Optimus Prime among other characters, he has also won a Golden Globe for Beauty and the Beast (1987–1990).

Watch Nicolas Cage and others in The Retirement Plan as it hits theatres across the country on August 25, 2023.

