"The only rich kids missing out on Nepo money": Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis trolled over leaving no money for their children

American actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, were trolled online after they said they would not leave any money for their children.

While appearing on an episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Kutcher, 45, revealed that the duo would not set up any trust funds for their two kids.

"My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it. And they’ll never know it because this is the only one that they’ll know. I’m not setting up a trust for them. We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis come from humble backgrounds and have worked their way up in the industry. Currently, they have a collective net worth of $275 million.

The move shocked several fans as they trolled the duo for their parenting style.

Twitterati trolled and slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis after the former's comments about them not leaving any inheritance for their kids went viral. Several users called out the couple for giving their entire wealth away to charities to not spoil their kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, instead of teaching them the value of money.

Others joked about how their kids would react after learning about their parents' plans.

In the same episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Ashton Kutcher stated that he would fund his kids if they were willing to launch a business. But the conditions would be a good business plan and a solid idea.

The power couple has been involved in several charitable organizations. During the pandemic, they even launched a wine business for charity in association with Nocking Point Wines and called the blend Quarantine Wine.

The business intends to give all earnings to four organizations that assist children and families in difficulties due to the pandemic and companies impacted by it.

