The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 7 of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 is expected to arrive on HBO on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). It is a black comedy series that depicts the lives of a controversial family of televangelists who deal with internal conflicts, greed, and hunger for power, among other things, as they try to make sure their empire is protected.

The show stars John Goodman as the patriarch of the family, Dr. Eli Gemstone, along with numerous others essaying key supporting characters. The series has received massively positive reviews from viewers and critics, with some compairing it with another acclaimed show, Succession, due to thematical similarities.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 7 will focus on Eli who has to make a crucial decision

An official trailer for The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 7, titled Burn for Burn, Wound for Wound, Stripe for Stripe, hasn't yet been released by HBO, but based on multiple reports online, viewers can expect the upcoming episode to focus on the increasing tensions between the Gemstones and the Montgomerys. Elsewhere, Eli is forced to make a pivotal decision that could potentially alter the course of his life.

Apart from that, more details regarding the new episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled For Out of the Heart Comes Evil Thoughts, focused on Judy who sought Amber's advice when she was blackmailed. Meanwhile, it also depicted how Kelvin continued to struggle to deal with life in the absence of Keefe.

So far, season 3 has received largely positive reviews with many critics praising the writing, storyline, and performances by the actors, among various other things. The network is yet to renew the show for a fourth season, but viewers can expect for some optimistic news in the near future.

In brief, about The Righteous Gemstones plot and cast

The Righteous Gemstones focuses on the titular family of televangelists who deal with various issues within their family while battling to protect their business from being destroyed. It explores a number of complex themes like family, greed, power, among many more. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the comedy series states:

''Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the world-famous Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes. Patriarch Eli, the man most responsible for the tremendous success of the family's megachurch, is in mourning over the loss of his wife. Jesse, the eldest of the three grown Gemstone siblings, looks to lead in his father's footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Next in line comes middle sister Judy, who secretly lives with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound. Rounding out the dysfunctional trio is pseudo-hipster Kelvin, the youngest of the preachers and a thorn in Jesse's side. As the family battles numerous threats to their renowned religious empire, they continue to spread the good word... and make a solid buck doing so.''

The cast of the black comedy series stars John Goodman, Danny McBride, Cassidy Freeman, Edi Patterson, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 on HBO on Sunday, July 23, 2023.