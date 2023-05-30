The Rising on the CW: Cast list and characters explored

The Rising, a captivating supernatural crime drama series, is slated to premiere on the CW channel on May 29, 2023. This series will kick off with an eerie and unsettling premise: Neve Kelly, a young girl, awakens to the chilling realization that she is, in fact, dead. Even more disturbing, she realizes she has been murdered. Driven by a need for justice, Neve embarks on a pursuit to expose her killer, someone she suspects was a part of her life.

From Sky Studios in Britain, The Rising is a thrilling blend of murder mystery and paranormal elements and will take viewers on an intense journey between life and death, this compelling series is a must-watch addition to the CW's roster.

Clara Rugaard and others star in The Rising

The Rising boasts the constellation of talent that forms its stellar cast with their vibrant acting journeys and the unforgettable performances they've brought to the series.

1) Clara Rugaard as Neve Kelly

Leading the cast is Danish actress and singer Clara Rugaard, who plays the role of Neve Kelly. Rugaard's acting career began with her debut in the 2013 Danish movie Min søsters børn i Afrika" (My sister's kids in Africa). She is well known for her performances in the television series The Lodge and Still Star-Crossed and in multiple films, including Good Favour, Teen Spirit, and I Am Mother.

Rugaard's nuanced performances and dynamic screen presence are sure to make her character in The Rising a memorable one.

2) Nicholas Gleaves as William Wyatt

English actor and playwright Nicholas Gleaves will play the character William Wyatt. Gleaves's acting career spans many roles, from his first theatre part in Don Carlos at the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester to his roles in television dramas such as Playing the Field, Conviction, and The Chase.

He was also involved in Scott & Bailey, where he played DS Andy Roper. Gleaves's experience and range will undoubtedly contribute to the depth of his character in The Rising.

3) William Ash as Michael Wyatt

William Ash, a British actor, plays the character Michael Wyatt in the series. Ash is known for his roles in various television dramas such as Soldier Soldier, Where the Heart Is, Clocking Off, Waterloo Road, The Tunnel, and Emmerdale. His film appearances include Mad About Mambo and Hush.

With his extensive acting credits, Ash will bring a wealth of well-crafted performances to his role in the supernatural crime series.

Further enhancing the lead lineup are Matthew McNulty, portraying Tom Rees, and Rebecca Root, enacting DS Diana Aird. Additionally, The Rising boasts a constellation of supporting cast members including Emily Taaffe, Alex Lanipekun, Ann Ogbomo, Nenda Neururer, Robyn Cara, Solly McLeod, Cameron Howitt, and Lee Byford, each adding their own unique spark to this vibrant series.

Neve Kelly's story starts with fear and confusion but soon turns into a quest for justice. She has the ability to interact with the world around her, forming a close bond with one individual. As she investigates her murder, she uncovers unexpected complexities.

The supernatural crime series with a gripping ride of suspense, talent, and supernatural twists, is set to make its American premiere on CW at 8 pm ET on May 29, 2023. Viewers can witness Life and death intertwine in The Rising, a quest for justice that will promise to redefine thrilling viewing experiences.

