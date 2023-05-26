British supernatural crime series, The Rising, is all set to air in the US on The CW on Monday, May 29, at 8:00 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of a girl who shockingly discovers that she's dead; she's confused about her new existence and sets out on a journey to dig deeper into the truth behind her death.

The show stars Clara Rugaard as Neve Kelly in the lead role, along with various others essaying crucial supporting characters. It is based on an acclaimed Belgian TV series, titled Hotel Beau Séjour.

The Rising trailer offers a glimpse of protagonist Neve's absurd existence post death

The official trailer for The Rising briefly depicts a number of shocking events set to be unpacked in the new supernatural series. The trailer begins with a shot of the protagonist drowned under a lake, following which she miraculously wakes up and goes back home.

There, she finds out that her mother has called the police to report her disappearance. However, although she's at home, her mother cannot see or talk to her. The trailer depicts a number of scenes without giving any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, it maintains a calm but scary tone that fans of atmopsheric slowburn horror thrillers would certainly love. Here's a short description of the show, as per Sky TV's YouTube channel:

''The Rising is the story of Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard), who discovers that she is dead. She's scared and confused by this new existence. But, when she realises she has been murdered, she’s furious. She’s determined to find her killer and get justice, believing that it was someone she knew.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a fascinating character study that explores a number of themes like death, purpose of existence, and the dark side of human nature, among many other things.

The show reportedly aired in the UK in April 2022 and received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its strong writing, tone, atmosphere, and performances by the cast. It has a total of eight episodes, and is expected to follow the standard weekly-release format.

About The Rising's cast in brief

Noted Danish actress Clara Rugaard portrays the lead role of Neve Kelly in the new supernatural crime series. The character was killed and drowned in a lake from where she mysteriously woke up. However, nobody around her can see or talk to her. She then sets out to find out how she died.

Clara Rugaard looks phenomenal in the trailer as she effortlessly portrays her character's angst, frustration, and anger with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect a riveting performance from the actress. She's previously starred in Love Gets a Room, Still Star-Crossed, and The Lodge, among many more.

Other important supporting cast members include actors like Nicholas Gleaves as William Wyatt, Matthew McNulty as Tom Rees, William Ash as Michael Wyatt, Emily Taaffe as Maria Kelly, and many more.

Catch The Rising on The CW on Monday, May 29, 2023.

