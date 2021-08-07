The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2 reveals shocking truth about Soo-hyun’s past

At the end of The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2, audiences were left with another shocking twist. This one revealed a surprising truth about Baek Soo-hyun's (Ji Jin-hee) past. One that no one except fellow anchor and his junior Cha Seo-young (Kim Hye-eun) was aware of.

In the previous episode, the little boy who was found dead wasn't Soo-hyun's son Yeon-woo. It was Seo-young's son, Joon-young. In The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2; the truth about this little boy's parentage was revealed.

Who kidnapped and killed Joon-young in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2?

In The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2, everyone is a suspect according to Soo-hyun. From his father-in-law who knew Yeon-woo was safe, to Seo-yeong's step daughter and Eun-soo's step brother; evidence indicates towards all their involvement.

Even Seo Gi-tae's mistress, who stayed with him solely for his money, seemed to be connected to the incident. She was seen destroying a car without anyone's knowledge.

This was right after Seo Gi-tae had revealed that he had written a will. She was able to check the contents of the same and realized that neither she nor her son were included.

This could have angered her enough to act out, but according to Soo-hyun, whoever kidnapped Joon-young had planned everything to the last detail. It is such contradictory information based on evidence which thickens the plot.

Even the cop, who knew Soo-hyun from before, is aware that a set up is currently being tailored to pin the blame on Dong-pil. However, small details that the other officers are ready to ignore is what compelled this officer, Seok-noon, to push beyond his superior's orders.

Seok-hoon also worked with Soo-hyun to uncover the real kidnapper. However, before they could take any steps, the former realized that Kim Dong-pil is the same person whom he and Soo-hyun had known in their past. At the time, however, he had gone by a different surname.

Right after, he got a call that the kidnapper - Dong-pil - had been found. Soo-hyun's car which had all the money that he had collected to save his son had also disappeared, but Dong-pil was found dead inside it.

The scene in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2 was perfectly set up to frame Dong-pil for the crime, but neither Soo-hyun nor Seok-hoon are convinced.

From the looks of it, Soo-hyun will have to depend on Seok-hoon to unearth the truth behind the kidnapping and find the original file that Dong-pil had on him.

This file is the only way in which Soo-hyun can keep his father-in-law in control. This file will also help him unearth the corruption within the mayor's office, and Soo-hyun had hoped to convince Dong-pil to hand the original over to him.

However, with Dong-pil's death in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2, he would have to find a new plan.

One thing that Soo-hyun seemed certain of in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2, was that Seo Gi-tae also did not have the original transaction details and documents that proved corruption at the Mayor's office. Now, it is a race between him and his father-in-law as to who gets their hands on this document first.

It was Soo-hyun's son who died in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2

At the end of The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2, it was revealed that Soo-hyun had slept with Seo-yeong many years ago. As a result, Joon-young was born and Soo-hyun was also aware of this truth.

So the man did lose a son, but only two people were aware of the truth. The question now is if the kidnapper made a mistake or if they were aware of the truth. Depending on the answer, the list of suspects would change in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 2.

