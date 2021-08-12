The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 3: Soo-Hyun's wife had an affair with his brother, while he slept with Seo-young

In The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 3, more secrets concerning residents of the "Royal the Hill" neighborhood are revealed. Each secret is like a piece of puzzle that falls into place to help viewers understand the events leading up to Joon-Young's death.

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Soo-hyun had had an affair with his junior and fellow announcer Seo-young; Joon-young is, hence, his kid. In The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 3, it was revealed that he had slept with Seo-Young after the death of his child.

Why did Soo-Hyun cheat on Eun-soo in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 3?

Soo-Hyun and Eun-Soo lost their child in a car accident, leading to both grieving albeit separately. Around this time, Seo-young and Soo-hyun ended up sleeping together.

It was also clear that this violent incident continued to haunt Soo-hyun. It holds a lot of influence over him as he clearly hasn't moved past all of that trauma.

The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 3 also revealed more about Soo-Hyun and Eun-Soo's relationship.

Apart from Soo-Hyun's sly maneuvers, Eun-Soo also had some dark secrets of her own which could ruin their marriage.

What is Eun-Soo's secret and will Soo-Hyun find it in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 3?

From the beginning of The Road: Tragedy of One, it was clear that Eun-soo held a secret. She hid a messenger box that she had received and even seemed to hold a secret with Soo-hyun's brother.

The brothers didn't seem to be on good terms and it was Eun-Soo who kept the peace between them in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 3.

Eun-Soo's dark secret was revealed in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 3: she had slept with Soo-Hyun's brother. This sent viewers into a frenzy as they wondered if Yeon-Woo was Soo-Hyun's son.

The scene of Soo-Hyun's brother getting a tad bit obsessed about Yeon-Woo's whereabouts makes more sense if the boy was his son.

The question now is whether Soo-Hyun is aware of their affair and caused the rift between the brothers or if there is more to their relationship. One thing is for certain, and that is Eun-Soo hiding the truth about being in touch with Soo-Hyun's brother.

It was revealed that Joon-Young's step sister and Eun-Soo's step brother are both drug addicts. The two were riddled with guilt because they knew Joon-Young's whereabouts on the night that he died.

The two were getting high in an empty apartment within the Royal Hill community. Acting on a dare, Joon-Young had gone to the apartment with his friends.

That is where he chanced upon his family members by going bonkers on drugs in The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 3. However, what happened afterwards is yet to be investigated.

