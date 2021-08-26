The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 7: Where is Baek Soo-hyun?

The Road: Tragedy of One, episode 7 saw Baek Soo-hyun disappear into thin air and no one was able to track his whereabouts. The episode saw everyone face the consequences of his disappearance. For some, it turned out to be an opportunity, but for many, the disappearance came as a shock.

Did he intentionally disappear in The Road: Tragedy of One? Did Soo-hyun hope to rattle the cages to know the truth behind Dong-hyun's and Joon-young's death? The episode also underlined the fact that Soo-hyun and Eun-soo were not in love with each other. They only got married due to convenience and understanding.

The reason behind why Eun-soo started an affair with Soo-hyun's brother remains a mystery. The secret to this is more intriguing than Soo-hyun's disappearance.

More secrets about Seo-yeong, Eun-soo and Soo-hyun revealed in The Road: Tragedy of One

The first of the secrets that were revealed in The Road: Tragedy of One was the fact that Seo-yeong was not a great mother. After her son's death, she acted as if she had suffered a huge loss. In reality, she's the one who decided to give her son sleeping pills prescribed to her to get him to stop bothering her.

Eun-soo found the bottle of tablets as she was clearing out Joon-young's belongings. When Eun-soo learned that Seo-yeong had spoken to Soo-hyun about his brother attending the funeral, she used this fact to keep Seo-yeong in line and not reveal any more information to her husband.

The table turns in Seo-yeong's favor when Soo-hyun disappears. There is no information about his disappearance or his whereabouts. His colleagues were also unable to track him down despite it being a news day.

So Eun-soo agreed to hand over the evidence to Seo-yeong in this episode of The Road: Tragedy of One on the sole condition that she help Eun-soo find information about her husband.

Eun-soo had earlier in the episode claimed that she knew the most about her husband. After Seo-yeong found some shocking information about Soo-hyun getting treated by a therapist and having disappeared right after, she questioned Eun-soo.

Did she really know her husband? Seo-yeong used all the knowledge that she had about her senior and one time lover in The Road: Tragedy of One.

She asked Eun-soo if she was aware of the real relationship between her husband and her father. She asked her if she was even aware of his mental condition. The only thing she left unsaid was the fact that she had slept with him and birthed his son.

All of this hit Eun-soo hard. Especially because she was with Soo-hyun's brother when he went missing. In the meantime, a message to President Seo stopped Soo-hyun from taking a drastic step.

Could Dong-pil really have returned from the dead in The Road: Tragedy of One?

After his session with the therapist in The Road: Tragedy of One, Soo-hyun was indeed in a tough place mentally. In fact, he was close to jumping into a river, when the cloned phone received a message. It was from someone who had the evidence that Dong-pil had on him.

So both President Seo and Soo-hyun wondered if Dong-pil had really died. If not, who was behind the messages? It was all to find out the truth that Soo-hyun decided to disappear for a few hours and even give up on the news that he loved so much. It was time to find out the truth, and only such extreme steps seemed to help. So that is exactly what he did.

