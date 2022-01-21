'The Royal Treatment': 3 reasons why it can't be missed

Netflix's The Royal Treatment is a romance for the ages, progressive yet diverse. Adding to the trope of unique royal romances, this rom-com is beautifully written by Holly Hester and directed by Rick Jacobson with a run-time of ninety-seven minutes.

Summary

The movie showcases a journey that is more enthralling than the destination. Star-crossed lovers Isabella and Prince Thomas belong in different walks of life, and an unlikely incident brings the young pair together.

While an improbable hair appointment brings the couple together, the prince is already engaged to marry someone else, and Isabella is out making her way in the world.

With an invitation to be the royal hair-dresser and make-up artist of the royal wedding of Lavania, Isabella and Prince Thomas come closer. While stories of childhood, duty, hopes, and dreams are exchanged, in the picturesque valley of Lavania, both realize how their destinies have unimaginably been entwined.

'The Royal Treatment': Why you must watch it

1) The offseason Netflix surprise

While Netflix has been coveted for bringing together various genres of movies together, it keeps its warmest and most lovable ones in store for the holiday season over the Christmas break.

The Royal Treatment comes as a welcome surprise as it adds to the genre and amplifies it with its diversity. It uses newer talent, a quick pace, funny punchlines, diverse casting, and good character arcs to complement the storyline while making happy endings a reality.

2) The multifaceted qualities of Laura Marano

Laura Marano has not only played the titular character of hairstylist Isabella to perfection, but she has also taken down additional duties in The Royal Treatment.

Along with family members and acclaimed actors Vanessa Marano and Ellen Marano, Laura is also a proud executive producer of the movie. Additionally, she lent her beautiful voice to songs like Worst Kind of Hurt and Dance with You in the film.

3) The attention to detail

No royal drama can be firmly established without the proper execution of set design and archaic make-up and costumes. While the cinematography of John Cavill enthralls us as he takes us away to heavenly Lavania, it is the production design of Neville Stevenson that brings the town to life.

The joint hardship of costume designer Barbara Darragh and make-up designer Deirdre Cowley is equally admirable. From unusual hairdos to exotic royal robes to detailed gowns, no detail has been left untouched on the face of a royal wedding.

