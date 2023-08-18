The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 8 (finale) recap: Who did Belly choose?

Released on August 18, 2023, The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 8 was titled Love Triangle. It was written and directed by Sarah Kucserka and Megan Griffiths, respectively. Just like season 1, this installment also saw Belly confused about who to choose - Conrad or Jeremiah. She had strong feelings for both brothers, but only one could become her boyfriend.

The latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty saw Belly finally make a decision. In the very end, she chose Jeremiah as her partner over his brother Conrad. This did not go well because Conrad was deeply in love with her. Even though he tried to contain his emotions for a long time, he couldn't prolong it and ultimately broke down.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

Why did Conrad cry in The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 8 (finale)?

Narrative-wise, The Summer I Turned Pretty has often been chaotic. Since it's a love triangle, there has to be two winners and one loser. This time, the loser just happened to be Conrad.

The last episode saw Belly and Jeremiah (Conrad's brother) share a kiss. When Conrad caught them in the act, instead of acting upon his feelings, he admitted that he was not into Belly anymore. However, the truth was - he was in love with her.

On their way home, the trio found themselves in an awkward position. Conrad dropped weird comments which saw him attempting to prove that he knew Belly better than his brother. He then went too far when he asked her who the better kisser was.

However, Jeremiah was smart. He knew this problem could not be solved until and unless Conrad could come face to face with his true feelings. Jeremiah knew his brother was suppressing his emotions. He even knew if Conrad opened up, Belly would run back to Conrad, which Jeremiah didn't want it to happen again.

Things took a turn for the worse when they got stuck in a storm and had to share a motel room. Later that night, Conrad finally confessed to Belly. However, he informed her that she could take her time to respond. The next morning, when Belly woke up, she saw that Jeremiah was nowhere to be found.

For a moment, Belly thought that he had left, but he soon appeared with breakfast. Jeremiah told her that no matter what her decision was going to be, things would not get as bad as the previous summer, showing that he really cared for her. Although Belly didn't answer, she kissed him instead.

She then went to Conrad to tell him everthing, but he took back what he had said the previous night. This time around, the ending felt more real and authentic. When Jeremiah entered the room, and all of them made peace. However, as Conrad left the room, the heartbroken boy began shedding tears.

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast and other details

The coming-of-age romantic drama stars Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin, Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher, Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher, Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher, and several others.

The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on June 17, 2022. It was recently renewed for a third season.