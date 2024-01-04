The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the series

Based on Jenny Hans’ book of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age romantic drama that has garnered a lot of praise for its amazing adaptation of the source material. The story revolves around Isabel Conkin (played by Lol Tung), aka Belly, a spunky teenager who vows to change her life and break out of her shell on her 16th birthday.

Belly navigates the complexities of adolescence and first love, she learns the importance of seizing opportunities and embracing inevitable change. The romantic series weaves in touching songs, constructing a soundtrack that allows viewers to feel every moment.

The music becomes a tool to reminisce about the highlights of The Summer I Turned Pretty, immersing fans in a heartfelt journey through the memorable moments.

Every song in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1

Episode 1: "Summer House"

Electric Light Orchestra by Mr. Blue Sky

Taylor Swift by Cruel Summer

Kim Petras by Can't Do Better

Taylor Swift by Love

Bleachers by Rollercoaster

Indigo de Souza by Pretty Pictures

Cardi B by Up

Olivia Rodrigo by Brutal

Olivia Rodrigo by 1 step forward, 3 steps back

Episode 2: "Summer Dress"

Baby Queen by Dover Beach

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez by Ice Cream

Yukon Blonde by Summer in July

Wheatus by Teenage Dirtbag

Episode 3: "Summer Nights"

Alessia Cara by You Let Me Down

Rob Belleville by Cardera

Dayglow by Can I Call You Tonight?

Saweetie Feat Doja Cat by Best Friend

Relaye by Too Simple

Billie Eilish by Happier Than Ever

Chloe by Have Mercy

Carly Rae Jepson by Your Type

Bon Iver by Beach Baby

Episode 4: "Summer Heat"

Caroline Polachek by So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings

Francis on My Mind by Swimming Pools

Caveboy by Something Like Summer

Vampire Weekend by The Life

Hayley Kioko by Found My Friends

Taylor Swift by False God

Episode 5: "Summer Catch"

The Showmen by It Will Stand

Reyanna Maria by So Pretty

Neiked & Meyer Muller & Polo G by Better Days

Kim Petras by Malibu

Bruno Major by Places We Won't Walk

Jack Harlow by Nail Tech

Tai Verdes by Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great

The Premiums by Best Days of Our Lives

Japanese Breakfast by Be Sweet

Beck by Lost Cause

The Muggs by Down Below

The Pussycat Dolls by Don't Cha

Samuel Jack by Closer

Ellur by Moments

Barrie Gledden & Richard Kimmings by Rock is the Answer

Tyler the Creator by Are We Still Friends?

Episode 6: "Summer Tides"

Solange by Losing You

Haim by Now I'm In It

MIA by Bad Girls

Phoenix by Lisztomania

Mini Mansion by I'm In Love

Tame Impala by Is It True?

Dua Lipa by Levitating

Tyler the Creator ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again X TY Dolla Sign by WusYaName

Frank Ocean by Super Rich Kids

Cannons by Fire For You

Virgin Suicide by Sedate Me

Peyton by Swag

Maker & Quel by Together

24kGoldn by Outta Pockett

Billie Eilish by When the Party's Over

Episode 7: "Summer Love"

JVK by This is What Feeling in Love Feels Like

Shana Falana by Go Higher

The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra by Isn't It Romantic

Ariana Grande by Thank U, Next

Bazzi by I Like That

Taylor Swift by The Way I Loved You

Phoebe Bridgers by Funeral

Taylor Swift by This Love

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, the only streaming platform to include the series in its massive romance drama catalog.

The streaming giant has also included the show’s sequel. Fans looking for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and others will be disappointed, as these services have not included the series in their libraries.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1