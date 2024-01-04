The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the series

Based on Jenny Hans’ book of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age romantic drama that has garnered a lot of praise for its amazing adaptation of the source material. The story revolves around Isabel Conkin (played by Lol Tung), aka Belly, a spunky teenager who vows to change her life and break out of her shell on her 16th birthday.
Belly navigates the complexities of adolescence and first love, she learns the importance of seizing opportunities and embracing inevitable change. The romantic series weaves in touching songs, constructing a soundtrack that allows viewers to feel every moment.
The music becomes a tool to reminisce about the highlights of The Summer I Turned Pretty, immersing fans in a heartfelt journey through the memorable moments.
Every song in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1
Episode 1: "Summer House"
- Electric Light Orchestra by Mr. Blue Sky
- Taylor Swift by Cruel Summer
- Kim Petras by Can't Do Better
- Taylor Swift by Love
- Bleachers by Rollercoaster
- Indigo de Souza by Pretty Pictures
- Cardi B by Up
- Olivia Rodrigo by Brutal
- Olivia Rodrigo by 1 step forward, 3 steps back
Episode 2: "Summer Dress"
- Baby Queen by Dover Beach
- BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez by Ice Cream
- Yukon Blonde by Summer in July
- Wheatus by Teenage Dirtbag
Episode 3: "Summer Nights"
- Alessia Cara by You Let Me Down
- Rob Belleville by Cardera
- Dayglow by Can I Call You Tonight?
- Saweetie Feat Doja Cat by Best Friend
- Relaye by Too Simple
- Billie Eilish by Happier Than Ever
- Chloe by Have Mercy
- Carly Rae Jepson by Your Type
- Bon Iver by Beach Baby
Episode 4: "Summer Heat"
- Caroline Polachek by So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings
- Francis on My Mind by Swimming Pools
- Caveboy by Something Like Summer
- Vampire Weekend by The Life
- Hayley Kioko by Found My Friends
- Taylor Swift by False God
Episode 5: "Summer Catch"
- The Showmen by It Will Stand
- Reyanna Maria by So Pretty
- Neiked & Meyer Muller & Polo G by Better Days
- Kim Petras by Malibu
- Bruno Major by Places We Won't Walk
- Jack Harlow by Nail Tech
- Tai Verdes by Feeling This Bad Never Felt So Great
- The Premiums by Best Days of Our Lives
- Japanese Breakfast by Be Sweet
- Beck by Lost Cause
- The Muggs by Down Below
- The Pussycat Dolls by Don't Cha
- Samuel Jack by Closer
- Ellur by Moments
- Barrie Gledden & Richard Kimmings by Rock is the Answer
- Tyler the Creator by Are We Still Friends?
Episode 6: "Summer Tides"
- Solange by Losing You
- Haim by Now I'm In It
- MIA by Bad Girls
- Phoenix by Lisztomania
- Mini Mansion by I'm In Love
- Tame Impala by Is It True?
- Dua Lipa by Levitating
- Tyler the Creator ft YoungBoy Never Broke Again X TY Dolla Sign by WusYaName
- Frank Ocean by Super Rich Kids
- Cannons by Fire For You
- Virgin Suicide by Sedate Me
- Peyton by Swag
- Maker & Quel by Together
- 24kGoldn by Outta Pockett
- Billie Eilish by When the Party's Over
Episode 7: "Summer Love"
- JVK by This is What Feeling in Love Feels Like
- Shana Falana by Go Higher
- The Melachrino Strings and Orchestra by Isn't It Romantic
- Ariana Grande by Thank U, Next
- Bazzi by I Like That
- Taylor Swift by The Way I Loved You
- Phoebe Bridgers by Funeral
- Taylor Swift by This Love
Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video, the only streaming platform to include the series in its massive romance drama catalog.
The streaming giant has also included the show’s sequel. Fans looking for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and others will be disappointed, as these services have not included the series in their libraries.
