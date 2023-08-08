The Tailor season 3 on Netflix: Expected release window, cast, what to expect, and more

The Tailor is a Turkish series on Netflix that took viewers by storm at the beginning of the year. It is still 2023 and there is already buzz around a possible season 3 for the series. While there is no official update about a possible new season of The Tailor, it can be anticipated that it will be at least mid-2024 till season 3 of this Turkish drama releases.

Directed by Cem Karcı, the series has a suspense-filled storyline that has been appreciated by viewers across the world, making the show a resounding success. The Tailor initially aired on Netflix on May 2, 2023, after which fans were left wanting more.

Much to the joy of fans, the series premiered a new season within just two months with season 2 airing on Netflix for the first time on July 28, 2023.

The Turkish television series garnered millions of fans across the globe, with almost 26.14 million hours of viewership for the first season alone. The first season premiered with seven enthralling episodes, followed by an eight-episode second season.

The Tailor - Peyani and Esvet's relationship goes downhill in season 2

The official synopsis for the series from Netflix reads:

"Dark secrets threaten to unravel the lives of three people. Peyami is a famous tailor who's just put on a successful runway show, despite the antics of his chaotic best friend, Dimitri. The celebration is short-lived, however, after his grandfather's death threatens to unearth what he's too ashamed to confront."

The plot for the series revolves around three main characters Peyami (played by Çağatay Ulusoy), Esvet (played by Şifanur Gül), and Dimitri (played by Salih Bademci). Season 1 of the show introduced us to Peyani, a man who is a famous tailor in Istanbul and enjoys massive success in his professional life.

However, his personal life is a mess as it is showcased that he has a mentally-ill father who is under the strict purview of his grandparents.

Events of the first season unfold with the death of Peyani's grandfather and how he has to become the primary caretaker of his grandmother and father. The first season also introduced to us Peyani's best friend, Dimitri, and his fiancee, Esvet, for whom Peyani has to stitch a magnificent wedding dress.

Dimitri is revealed to be abusive towards his fiancee and even holding her captive against her wishes.

Everything starts to go downhill from there, with secrets spilled and heavy betrayals at hand. The second season of the show followed up on Peyani and Esvet falling for each other and a dangerous love triangle as the main plotline.

However, by the end of the second season, the love between Peyani and Esvet seems to have fizzled out, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger as to what the third season holds in store.

The Tailor season 3 cast

A still from The Tailor (image via Netflix)

The new season of the show will return with the familiar cast who have been responsible for making the show such a success. Çağatay Ulusoy (Peyami), Şifanur Gül (Esvet), Salih Bademci (Dimitri), and Olgun Şimşek (Mustafa) will reprise their roles as the focal characters of the series.

Other members of the cast also include Berrak Tüzünataç, Engin Şenkan, and Vedat Erincin, among others.

Catch this exciting Turkish mystery-thriller show only on Netflix!