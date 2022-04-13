The Thing About Pam Episode 6 review: A satisfying enough finale? 

The Thing About Pam ended its run on a high note on April 12, 2022.

Episode 6 depicted the downfall of the manipulative murderer Pamela Hupp (Renée Zellweger). The episode was more interesting than the preceding five. It involves a murder, a trial, and Pam, who gets tangled in her own web of lies.

Titled She's a Killer, Episode 6 was high on tension from the very beginning. It slowly unraveled the events that led to Pam getting caught while maintaining intrinsic tension throughout the 45-minute runtime.

Additionally, the episode gave Zellweger a much-deserved platform to showcase her immense talent.

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC

If you have seen them… you’re probably still in shock.



The final episode of If you haven’t seen the #Dateline episodes on the case, the ending will shock you.If you have seen them… you’re probably still in shock.The final episode of #TheThingAboutPam airs Tuesday at 10/9c on @NBC. If you haven’t seen the #Dateline episodes on the case, the ending will shock you.If you have seen them… you’re probably still in shock.The final episode of #TheThingAboutPam airs Tuesday at 10/9c on @NBC. https://t.co/3Zw54kKqj7

Read on for a detailed review of The Thing About Pam episode 6.

The Thing About Pam Episode 6 review: A well-paced Zellweger show

It is fair to say that this was the first properly paced episode of The Thing About Pam. For the first time in the series, this episode had something compelling to say with its 45-minute runtime.

The episode began with intensity, depicting a shaken but driven Pam stabbing herself with a pen. The pace pretty much never drops from this scene.

Pam's diabolical plan to frame Russ Faria (Glen Flesher) was soon revealed. The episode unfolded with deliberate steps and subtle nuances, showcasing the depth of Pam's psychotic character in detail. The scenes of her driving around to find a stranger are odd in an unsettling way.

Zellweger is the star of the entire episode. Her depiction of Pam's deranged psyche is exceptional in every scene. Whether it is her attempts to convince someone that she is a Dateline producer or her cooked-up story about an intruder trying to murder her, Zellweger conveys Pam's deranged psyche beautifully.

Zellweger also made it apparent when Pam pushed her luck too far, culminating in her ultimate downfall. The powerful ending saw Pam finally getting what she deserved.

Technical aspects of The Thing About Pam finale

Eunice Mernice @sheneildis Bittersweet next week is the finale of this mini-series...whoever did the casting omg needs so much raise becos every actor understood their role. I will not be surprise if the show or any of the cast wins Emmy Award. The acting is so believable n so good. #TheThingAboutPam Bittersweet next week is the finale of this mini-series...whoever did the casting omg needs so much raise becos every actor understood their role. I will not be surprise if the show or any of the cast wins Emmy Award. The acting is so believable n so good. #TheThingAboutPam https://t.co/HkuRkGwziD

This was one of the most technically proficient episodes of the NBC series. The intruding musical score at the very beginning of the episode created an unsettling atmosphere fitting for a finale where a lot of things are about to go down.

The washroom sequence where Pam attempted to kill herself was also impressive. The extreme close-up shots of various objects in the washroom were a fitting tribute to her measured moments.

Great things are always expected from Zellweger. It is a shame that she could not give her best in the first few episodes.

However, Episode 6 is solely driven by the veteran actress. Aiding this is a good script and a well-set conclusion that redeems the series in a lot of ways.

Despite many flaws, the finale of The Thing About Pam is absolutely worth watching. All the episodes of the show are now streaming on Peacock.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh