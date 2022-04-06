The Thing About Pam finale preview: How will the truth surface?

NBC's latest miniseries, The Thing About Pam, has finally reached the last phase of its story. The upcoming episode will see the long-drawn deceptive acts of Pamela Hupp (Renée Zellweger) coming to an end. Titled She's a Killer, this is the sixth and last episode of the show, and the one where all the truth comes out. The upcoming episode will air on April 12, 2022.

Since the story behind the show is rather well known, it might not be easy to present an ending that takes everyone completely by surprise. However, we are sure that the creators are planning something special to make the ending exceptional. Will we be surprised, thrilled or mystified? We have to wait and watch.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Thing About Pam.

The Thing About Pam synopsis: Justice at last

The Thing About Pam moved in a different direction in the previous episode, with Pam finally being a suspect in Betsy's murder. The Dateline episodes investigating the matter helped to put her on the radar. With Pam's personal life not going the way she planned and her losing patience, she is forced into a corner and pushed to do things that might cause her downfall.

The ending of the previous episode indicated that Pam would continue to defend the web of lies she spun over the past episodes. This will probably be the catalyst to her fall. We know that Pam will get exposed by the end of the next episode, but how it's depicted will make or break the finale.

Leah Askey (Judy Greer) will also be in the spotlight because it was her misjudgment that put innocent Russ in jail. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Pam goes to shocking and absurd extremes to extricate herself from the web of lies she has spun; some measure of justice, redemption and hope is finally found."

The synopsis hints at hope and justice, which might be linked to Pam's arrest. However, it also talks about redemption, but we have no idea what that could mean. If Pam manages to extricate herself, it will no doubt be an entertaining watch.

Adam Kane served as a director in this episode, scripted by Jenny Klein and Travis Sentell.

When will the finale of The Thing About Pam air?

The upcoming finale of this true-crime drama will air on April 12, 2022, on the NBC channel at 10.00 PM ET. It will also be released on the official streaming platform of the NBC network. Stay tuned for more updates.

