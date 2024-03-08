The Traitors season 2 drama: Phaedra Parks criticizes Kate Chastain's ethics

The Traitor season 2 contestants, Phaedra Parks and Kate Chastain found themselves at odds during the intense gameplay. Parks, known for her strong sense of ethics from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, accused Chastain of personal attacks and unethical behavior that went against the spirit of fair competition.

The tension escalated when Chastain, initially a faithful player, was recruited as a traitor, shifting her strategy. In a post-show interview, with ExtraTV’s Megan Ryte, Parks criticized Chastain for trying to turn her against fellow contestant Sandra Diaz-Twine, emphasizing her own loyalty and integrity.

This interview was aired on March 6, 2024 on ExtraTV’s official YouTube channel.

Phaedra Parks opens up about Kate Chastain's game tactics in The Traitors season 2

Phaedra Parks, The Traitors season 2 contestant with a background in law and reality TV, called out fellow contestant Kate Chastain for what she perceived as unethical behavior in a post-show interview.

Parks' main criticism of Chastain revolved around personal attacks that occurred during the game, which Parks felt were uncalled for and against the spirit of fair competition.

She emphasized her commitment to playing the game with integrity, highlighting her refusal to betray allies for personal gain.

In interview, Extra’s Megan Ryte stated,

“Now I was kind of screaming at my TV with home girl, Kate, at the end, you know when I don't I couldn't tell I was like is she playing this too well but she seemed to get a little yeah…”

Phaedra instantly replied,

“Yeah personal...”

Megan expressed,

“it was a little weird”

Phaedra further replied,

“At the end, I think she wanted me to turn on Sandra and I'm very loyal and when I took the oath…I was in it 100% but Kate you know people game differently… I wouldn't have had a problem with them winning so I wasn't going to turn on someone because I wanted to save myself.

She continued,

“I just didn't think that was fair. And I didn't want to turn on Kate like Dan did on me. So some of us have morals."

Kate Chastain, perceiving that she was exerting more effort to save Parks than Parks herself, accused Parks of being "more selfish than skillful." This accusation at the round table was a clear indication of Chastain turning against Parks, leading to Parks' subsequent banishment.

Parks, after the banishment of fellow traitors Dan Gheesling and Parvati Shallow, had recruited Chastain, who initially accepted the alliance. However, the dynamics shifted dramatically when Parks became a target in the game.

Phaedra Parks, with her experience in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her professional career as a lawyer, brought a blend of strategic thinking and social acumen to the game. Her approach was reflective of her experiences, emphasizing loyalty and integrity.

On the other hand, Kate Chastain, recognized for her participation in Below Deck, brought a distinct approach to The Traitors season 2. Initially joining as a faithful, Chastain's role evolved when she was recruited as a traitor.

Before entering The Traitors, Chastain was known for her straightforward demeanor on Below Deck and a no-nonsense attitude. Her willingness to confront and challenge others directly was a trait that defined her gameplay and interactions with other contestants, including Parks.

Final thoughts

The clash between Phaedra Parks and Kate Chastain during The Traitors season 2 underscored the high-stakes environment of reality TV competitions, where strategic maneuvering frequently intertwines with personal principles and interpersonal interactions.

The confrontation at round table discussions of The Traitors season 2 emerged as a pivotal season highlight, exemplifying the divergent tactics employed by the two contestants and leaving an indelible mark on the show's overarching narrative.