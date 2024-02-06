The Traitors season 3: How to apply for the BBC show

The Traitors recently set the bar high with the conclusion of its second season. Fans of The Traitors on BBC have indeed reason to rejoice as right after a positively received second season, the show's producers have announced that casting for the third season is already underway.

The third season of The Traitors had been greenlit in November 2023. The potential release date is yet to be revealed while the official casting process for the BBC show is carrying on with the usual rigour.

The fans of the show can now bag a chance to visit the rural castle as one of the BBC show's contestants, with an opportunity to win the lucrative £120,000 prize money.

In order to pariticpate on the The Traitors season 3, aspiring contestants can submit their candidature by visiting the official casting page of the show on the BBC website I.e. BBC Take Part, as per the Cosmopolitan.

The show invites applications from candidates belonging to all walks of life. The only conditions dictate that they must be eighteen years old at the time of filming and must be available to participate in the shooting schedule that might last for six weeks in either the spring or summer of this year.

How to apply for The Traitors season 3 on BBC?

Keep reading to learn more about the step-by-step process to apply for participation on the hit BBC show.

Step 1: Using any internet browser of your choice, visit BBC Take Part at https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/the-traitors#how-to-apply

Step 2: Click on Fill in the online application form. This will redirect you to the page of the show's official casting agency.

Step 3: Before applying, make sure that you are eligible to apply for the show by checking out the eligibility criteria.

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details on the form and submit your application.

What is the latest buzz around The Traitors season 3?

In an interview with Glamour back in November, 2023, Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, the production company behind the show for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, said:

"We’re delighted a third series of The Traitors has been confirmed today ahead of the second series’ arrival on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Traitors has been so warmly received by viewers, critics and award juries alike. Claudia and the team look forward to keeping audiences on the edge of their seats again with ever more thrilling missions and exceptional players competing in this gripping game of bluff and skill."

Although BBC is yet to release the potential release date as well as the plot for the upcoming season, fans of the show can probably expect the third season to hit their screens sometime in the first half of 2025, given the fact that the casting is still underway and there isn't any news about the beginning of production.

What happened on The Traitors season 2 finale on BBC?

In the grand finale of The Traitors season 2, the identities of the remaining Traitors were finally disclosed to the Faithful, and the winner was declared.

According to ScreenRant, following weeks of treachery and backstabbing throughout the game, the season 2 finale had a lot of work to accomplish in a short period of time.

Many fans were eager to witness the conclusion and find out who would win the prize money because the show had left them wondering if Traitors Harry Clark and Andrew Jenkins would be eliminated from the game or if they could finish together.

At the start of the episode, Harry and Andrew were the only two Traitors left, with Evie Morrison, Jaz Singh, and Mollie Pearce still playing as Faithful.

Harry appeared to be the clear winner of the match with reasonably good odds, but many weren't sure if he could pull it off.

As the show progressed, it appeared probable that Harry would finally be out of luck because some of the Faithful were growing increasingly doubtful.

Mollie, the only remaining Faithful, was incredibly conflicted over the outcome of the vote between Jaz and Harry. Despite her disbelief, she wasn't as surprised to learn that Andrew was a traitor because he had been implicated at other round tables previously, as per ScreenRant.

Mollie found it difficult to choose between Jaz and Harry because she had been wary of Jaz and had trusted Harry the entire time. In the end, Mollie was shocked to learn that Harry was a traitor.