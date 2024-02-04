"Think about long term": The Traitors finalist Jaz Singh highlights what can backfire in the game

In a thrilling conclusion to The Traitors season 2 UK, 22-year-old Harry Clark was crowned the winner. The dramatic finale saw the ultimate betrayal of the season, with traitor Harry convincing finalist Mollie Pearce to vote out fellow Faithful Jaz Singh and steal the prize pot all alone.

Now, in an interaction with RadioTimes, finalist Jaz Singh has shared tips on how to play the game of backstabbing, highlighting what can backfire for the players. He said:

“If you go too early with somebody, it will backfire. If you go too late, you're out of the game.”

Amid the confusion about whether to build bonds or break them, Jaz suggests one must think long-term before revealing their cards. The finalist believes it is wise to withhold information and essential to take time to process that information.

“So, once you've got this certain information, hold it and just take time to reflect on who you need to talk to and when you need to reveal your cards and think about the long term because it's not a sprint – it's a marathon, that game." He continued.

The Traitors finalist Jaz reflects on his gameplay

Though he wasn’t the last man standing, Jaz felt relieved that he had a “clear conscience” while on the show. He told RadioTimes:

“I'm very fortunate actually to come out of the experience knowing that I have a clean conscience and I'm so comfortable with how I played the game.”

For the other faithfuls who will join the show in the future, Jaz advises them not to get too close to people, as it can backfire. Likewise, he emphasizes not being too far apart, which can make contestants think they do not have your courtesy.

“You've got to be that sweet spot in the middle so everyone thinks, 'Oh that person is consistent, they have an opinion, let's respect it'." He continued.

What happened in UK’s The Traitors season 2 finale?

The reality show, fronted by Claudia Winkleman, featured 22 strangers who arrived at a Scottish mansion to win the grand prize. Hidden amongst the players were traitors, tasked with murdering a player each night without getting caught. It was left up to the faithfuls to detect all the traitors and banish them.

Not doing so would continue their streak of claiming the next victim. Moreover, if a traitor remains undetected until the end, they can steal all the money. It is exactly what happened in the nail-biting conclusion of season 2.

In the final episode, only five remained: the faithfuls—Jaz Singh, Mollie Pearce, and Evie Morrison—and the traitors—Harry Clark and Andrew Jenkins.

Evie became the first one to be voted out, and Harry threw fellow traitor Andrew under the bus, leading to his unanimous eviction. Finalist Jaz did not trust Harry and attempted to sway Mollie’s vote, who was conflicted about her opinion. She came close to saving Jaz numerous times but finally changed her decision at the last moment.

Jaz was eliminated in a dramatic twist, and Harry Clark took home the cash prize alone. It was too late for Mollie to fix her mistake when she understood what she had done. She walked out, swearing, but came back later to congratulate the winner.

Those interested can watch the American version of The Traitors season 2, which airs every Thursday on Peacock.