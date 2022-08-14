The Undeclared War cast list: Simon Pegg, Alex Jennings and others star in Peacock miniseries

The Undeclared War, a much-awaited British thriller miniseries, is all set to make its debut on Thursday, August 18, 2022, exclusively on Peacock. The series was written and directed by Peter Kosminsky, a seven-time BAFTA winner.

The series' co-writers include actors Declan Lawn, Amelia Spencer, and Adam Patterson. Debbie Wiseman, a well-known British composer, composed the series' theme music.

The official synopsis for The Undeclared War reads:

"Set in a post-pandemic 2024 in the run up to a British general election, a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ secretly works to ward off a cyberattack on the country’s electoral system. Saara Parvan (Hannah Khalique-Brown) is a young student getting work experience in the malware department when a security breach leads to a high-stakes first day at the office. She’s quickly thrust into the center of an escalating data war with Russia that has dangerous implications extending far beyond cyberspace."

The Undeclared War, stars critically acclaimed actors, such as Hannah Khalique-Brown, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Simon Pegg, Edward Holcroft, Alex Jennings, Adrian Lester, Mark Rylance, German Segal, Kerry Godliman and a few others.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the intriguing cast list ahead of series' arrival on Peacock.

The cast list for The Undeclared War explored before its arrival on Peacock

Simon Pegg as Danny Patrick

Critically acclaimed beloved English comedian and actor Simon Pegg will be seen portraying the lead character Danny Patrick in The Undeclared War.

Over the years, Pegg has been a significant part of several celebrated movies, such as Tube Tales, Shaun of the Dead, Mission: Impossible III, Land of the Dead, The Good Night, Diary of the Dead, Star Trek, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (voice), Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Ready Player One, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and several others.

The actor has also been a part of several notable series, including Faith in the Future, Big Train, Hippies, I Am Not an Animal (voice), Doctor Who, Phineas and Ferb (voice), The Boys, Truth Seekers, The Boys Presents: Diabolical (voice) and several others.

Alex Jennings as David Neal

Critically acclaimed English theater and screen actor Alex Jennings will be seen playing the significant character David Neal in The Undeclared War.

The actor has been a part of several notable movies, including A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Wings of the Dove, The Four Feathers, Five Children and It, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, The Queen, Trap for Cinderella, Castles in the Sky, The Lady in the Van, Munich – The Edge of War and a few others.

He has also been a part of several noteworthy series, including The Franchise Affair, Alfonso Bonzo, Liberty! The American Revolution, Too Much Sun, The State Within, Agatha Christie's Poirot, Cranford, Silk, Victoria, This Is Going to Hurt and several others.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Kathy Freeman

Talented British actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers will be seen playing the vital role of Kathy Freeman in the series, The Undeclared War.

Maisie has been a part of several well-known movies and series, including Our First World, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Americano and Rum, The Kissing Booth 2 & 3, The Originals, Of Kings and Prophets, Melody, Legends of Tomorrow and Group Chat with Annie & Jayden.

Other actors on the cast list for the series include Hannah Khalique-Brown as Saara Parvin, Edward Holcroft as James Cox, Adrian Lester as Andrew Makinde, Mark Rylance as John Yeabsley, German Segal as Vadim Trusov, Kerry Godliman as Angie McMurray, Joss Porter as Phil and Tinatin Dalakishvili as Marina Veselova.

Don't forget to watch The Undeclared War, arriving on Thursday, August 18, 2022, on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal