The Valley: Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor opt to put son Cruz in speech therapy 

The Valley’s estranged couple Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor revealed they opted to put their son, Cruz, 2, in speech therapy after “he stopped talking altogether.” The revelation occurred in The Valley episode 4, titled Capri Chaos, which was released on Tuesday, April 9.

The latest segment featured Brittany and Jax meeting speech therapist Dory, where Brittany voiced her reservations about her son’s “regress” in talking. The 35-year-old noted that as parents of Cruz, Jax and she was trying to provide him with all the necessary tools and help that the 2-year-old needs while developing. Brittany said in a confessional:

“He stopped talking altogether and now we are going to put him in speech therapy just to make sure that he has all the help that he needs.”

The Valley stars Brittany and Jax elaborate on son Cruz’s speech issues

In episode 4 of The Valley, Brittany and Jax attended the session with the speech therapist together. As Cruz played with Dory, Jax had a heart-to-heart with Brittany about his concerns over Cruz's development. Jax called his son “smart” and highlighted he had been researching everything essential for Cruz’s growth. “I feel like I’m doing everything I’m supposed to be doing,” said Jax.

Brittany pacified her estranged husband reassuring him they’re giving Cruz “all the right tools” that the 2-year-old requires. In a confessional of the episode, Brittany opened up about the pressure of being a mom when things with their kids begin to deviate from what had been planned. Brittany emphasized that she doesn’t ever want her child to struggle with anything:

“It can make you really, really sad sometimes because you just want your kid to be so perfect and whenever things go a little bit different than you planned it can be a lot of pressure for a mom. I don’t ever want to see him struggle with anything,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jax revealed the one thing he shouldn’t be doing as a parent and that is measuring Cruz’s growth with other children. He noted:

“I compare my child to other kids and that’s pretty much Parenting 101, you should not do that.”

The Valley stars Brittany and Jax announce separation

Brittany and Jax announced their separation in March 2023, a couple of weeks ahead of The Valley’s premiere. Viewers had previously seen most of their relationship journey play out on Vanderpump Rules. Now, Bravo’s new spin-off The Valley continues to document the events that eventually led to their separation. Brittany and Jax were together at the time of The Valley’s filming.

Brittany confirmed the news of their split on the estranged couple’s joint podcast When Reality Hits:

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Brittany and Jax met each other in 2015. Though they split briefly following Jax’s cheating controversy, the couple announced their engagement in June 2018. They subsequently got hitched a year later and welcomed their only son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021. The confirmation about the split comes four years after their marriage.

Amid marital troubles, Brittany has moved out from their shared space and is currently living in an Airbnb apartment with Cruz. It is important to note that the couple isn’t considering a legal separation as of this writing, and they’re both hopeful about resolving issues in future. Brittany revealed on the podcast:

“I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz and I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good.”

The Valley will release episode 5 on Tuesday, April 9, exclusively on Bravo.