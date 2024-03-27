The Valley: Kristen Doute confronts Jax Taylor about doubting her plan of having a baby

Vanderpump Rules spin-off show, The Valley, returned to Bravo TV with a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 26. Previously, in the explosive premiere, viewers saw Jax Taylor butting heads with Kristen Doute, implying that she wasn’t ready to embrace motherhood.

Jax opined that Kristen was rushing the process with her new beau, Luke Broderick, merely because of her biological clock. Jesse Lally shared the same reservation about Luke as the former had once branded Luke as Kristen’s “rebound.” But the 41-year-old Kristen insisted she was ready to have kids and that she doesn’t require the advise of any man to convince her whether she should try conceiving, or what kind of mother she’ll become.

In episode 2 of The Valley, Jax and Kristen met each other at a restaurant to resolve their issue.

What happened on episode 2 of The Valley?

Titled Tit For Tat, episode 2 saw Kristen Doute upset because of the discouraging comments that came from Jax Taylor, who has been friends with her for over a decade. She couldn’t fathom why he wasn’t supportive of her decision to expand her family. She noted:

“I guess what I was trying to figure out was, why are my guy friends saying I don’t really trust your decision for your own life, Kristen?"

Jax claimed that he only had the best interest for Kristen when he advised her to think it through. The Valley star explained he has no qualms if she goes on to have 20 kids, but the problem he believes was that she wasn’t on the same page with Luke. Viewers know that Kristen was previously dating Alex Menache for two years, but the couple broke up in June 2022.

Kristen’s relationship with Luke Broderick began that same month as a summertime fling when the duo met at a mutual friend’s wedding. Luke was one of the groomsmen and the duo made their relationship public in December 2022.

Jax believes the couple needs some thinking to do before they take their relationship to the next level. He told the cameras:

“I’m pretty good at spotting a Kristen Doute disaster. I can spot it a mile away.”

According to Jax, he has witnessed a lot of people like Luke enter and leave Kristen’s life. But Kristen insisted that her relationship with her new beau feels like a “forever” thing to her. The Valley fame explained:

“Luke is my forever, like I see that. I feel it. I think that you question whether or not you think he’s actually any different than my other ex-boyfriends.”

Jax did not believe Kristen and instead labeled him as merely a “sperm donor” in her life. He also advised the 41-year-old to be careful and stop moving too fast in the relationship:

“I’ve been in your life for 20 years, like I f**king know you pretty damn well, you know me pretty damn well. If I did something stupid you would call me out on it tomorrow and that’s what friends do.”

Kristen was upset with Jax’s comment and declared it was high time for him and the other guys in their group to view her new relationship in a positive light. Later, Kristen was also consoled by the ladies on The Valley, who advised her to stop letting any man’s opinion deter her from what she wanted.

In a confessional of The Valley episode 2, Kristen opined:

“Jax being judgmental is just Jax’s weird, shady way of bragging about his own life. He has a house, a wife, and a son, he has it all. The truth is Jax stumbled into a saint who is willing to put up with his bulls**t. God bless Brittany (Jax’s wife).”

In the latest episode, Jax also got embroiled in a conflict with Luke Broderick about inviting Kristen’s ex, Alex Menache, to their get-together.

The Valley will air episode 3 on Tuesday, April 2, exclusively on Bravo.