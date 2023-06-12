The Villains of Valley View season 2 cast list explored

The second season of Disney's The Villains of Valley View is all set to premiere on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The series centers around a chaotic group of supervillains who are on the run from the law. They try their best to return to normalcy while not revealing their true identities to the authorities.

The official synopsis of the second season, as per Disney, reads:

''After defeating Onyx, the leader of all villains, Amy and her family return to their undercover lives in Valley View. Throughout season two, the Maddens must overcome new challenges to protect their secret as exciting discoveries are made, family secrets are exposed, and unexpected feelings arise…all while a powerful teen villain plots her revenge against the family.''

The show stars Isabella Pappas in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting characters. The series is helmed by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore.

The Villains of the Valley View season 2 cast: Isabella Pappas and others to star in Disney's comedy series

1) Isabella Pappas as Amy/Havoc

Isabella Pappas plays the lead role of Amy in Disney's The Villains of Valley View. The character is a highly powerful supervillain who possesses sonic powers. She's known for her rebellious and fearless nature.

The actress' character is the heart and soul of the show, and Pappas perfectly embodies Amy's raw charisma, determination, and passion with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver another memorable performance in the new season. Her other acting credits include Finding Alice, Paranoid, and Home, to name a few.

2) Lucy Davis as Eva/Surge

Lucy Davis portrays the character of Eva in the Disney comedy series. Eva is Amy's mother who is known for her ambitious and stern nature. She was set to become the Chief Commander of the League of Villains. However, things took a drastically different turn when the cunning Onyx decided to promote Slither instead.

Davis has been brilliant throughout the series, and she's expected to deliver another compelling performance in the new installment. The actress known for her performances in The Office, Shaun of the Dead, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and many more.

3) James Patrick Stuart as Vic/Kraniac

James Patrick Stuart essays the character of Vic in The Villains of Valley View. Vic is Amy's father, who is known for his innovative thinking and eccentric nature. He is deeply passionate about science and often comes up with new kinds of gadgets.

Stuart is perfectly cast in the role as he brilliantly embodies the quirkiness and eccentricities of his character with stunning ease. He has previously appeared in movies and TV shows like General Hospital, Something Wicked, and It's Complicated, among others.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Villains of Valley View also stars many others in significant supporting/minor roles like:

Patricia Belcher as Celia

Mariah Iman Wilson as Starling

Reed Horstmann as Jake/Chaos

Malachi Barton as Colby/Flashform

Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley

The official trailer for the new season of The Villains of Valley View offers a peek into the many thrilling events set to unfold in the upcoming installment. As such, the show promises a lot more action, comedy, and drama than the first season, and viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining experience.

Don't miss The Villains of Valley View season 2 on Disney Channel on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

