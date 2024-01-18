The Vince Staples Show on Netflix: Trailer, release date, and more explored

Netflix released the brand new trailer for the comedy series The Vince Staples Show.

The series stars rapper and singer Vince Staples in the lead and will arrive on the streaming platform on February 15, 2024. The scripted comedy show follows the life of Staple, highlighting his “just another day” and adventures in Long Beach, California.

According to Netflix, the synopsis for the series reads:

“Launching in February, The Vince Staples Show stars Staples as, well, Vince Staples.

"In the limited comedic series, he’s thrust into adventures while navigating life as a kind of famous, kind of rich, kind of criminal (but not really) rapper. Unfortunately, anything that can go wrong usually does.”

As the comedic trailer from Netflix makes its entry, let's explore the show’s trailer, release date and more.

The Vince Staples Show: Trailer explored

Netflix shared the trailer for The Vince Staples Show on YouTube and other social media platforms by writing:

“Who's Vince Staples? Well, that's a tricky question. He's kind of famous, but he's not. He's kind of rich, but he's not. He's also kind of a criminal. But he's ... not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”

The trailer opens with Staples arriving at his home, where Andrea Ellsworth asks him about his day.

Staples remembers his day, which started with him running in the yard and bailing out someone from prison while talking on the phone. Remembering what he did all day, he responds to Andrea by saying:

“It was cool.”

In the next scene of the trailer, Staples is seen hiding from a man who appears to be following him. Later, he's in the amusement park, where a mascot is staring at him. While in this hilarious situation, he gets into an argument with the mascot. If that isn’t enough, a mystery man tries to shoot him.

Besides all the humorous situations shown in the trailer, there's also a cameo appearance by a popular rapper in the promo. Eagle-eyed viewers may spot rapper Rick Ross in the clip, where he says:

“Lemon pepper?”

As the trailer comes to an end, it reads:

“Just another day in the life” of Vince Staples.

Release date

The show will be released on February 15 on Netflix. According to the streaming platform, the comedy series will have five episodes releasing on the same day.

As the release date of the show is just a month away, the makers have shared a promotional poster featuring Staples. The poster reads:

“Today was a good day.”

Ensemble Cast

The Vince Staples Show has Staples in the lead. Besides him, Vanessa Bell Calloway is also in the series.

She's known for Coming to America and This Is Us. Andrea Ellsworth, who's popular for shows like Gentefied and #BlackAF, is starring in the series. Bryan Greenberg, Nate Jones, Myles Bullock, Arturo Castro and Scott MacArthur are also set to make guest appearances.

Vince Staples co-created the show with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams. Corey Smyth, Kenya Barris, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams and William Stefan Smith served as the executive producers of the series.

Stay tuned to know more about The Vince Staples Show as it is set to debut on Netflix.