The Voice battle rounds highlight: A Spanish twist on a Jason Mraz classic

The Voice season 25 episode 9 is set to air on March 25, 2024, on NBC. A recently released glimpse of contestants Kyle Schuesler and Madison Curbelo's duet left fans excited about the upcoming installment. The duo took the stage during the Battle Rounds and presented a bilingual twist on Jason Mraz’s Lucky.

Coached by Jay + Shah, their performance stood out not only for its vocal quality but also for its innovative approach to the track. Schuesler, hailing from Huntington Beach, CA, and Curbelo, from Westfield, MA, demonstrated their musical versatility on The Voice by blending English and Spanish, leaving the judges amazed.

Kyle Schuesler and Madison Curbelo's unique performance on The Voice season 25 episode 9

Kyle Schuesler and Madison Curbelo chose to perform Colbie Caillat and Jason Mraz's 2008 track Lucky, a song known for its soothing melody and heartfelt lyrics, during the Battle rounds. The duo alternated between the two languages, with Schuesler singing in Spanish for the first time.

The arrangement was meticulously planned, with Schuesler opening in English, followed by Curbelo's Spanish verses. Their performance culminated in a chorus that unified both languages, offering a seamless musical experience.

The judges' feedback was overwhelmingly positive, underscoring the performance's impact. John Legend commended the duo and recalled how they turned down his offer to join his team during the audition rounds and chose to go ahead with Dan + Shay.

“I turned for both of you and you rejected me. It’s okay. You two gave us a beautiful, beautiful performance. I was truly enjoying myself the entire time. Madison, it was brilliant,” he said.

Reba McEntire also praised the duo and stated that she loved their performance. While she stated that Madison touched her heart, she mentioned that if she had to decide, she would choose Kyle as the winner of the Battle.

“Y’all did a great job. I absolutely loved it. Madison, your voice is incredible. I didn’t know what you were singing, but it touched my heart and that’s the main thing and that’s what matters. Kyle, I love your tone. It just makes me feel good. Both of you are wonderful. If I had to decide, Kyle, I think, I would go with you,” she said.

Their coach, Dan Smyers also gave them positive feedback and mentioned he felt the chemistry between the duo.

“I felt the energy, I felt the magic, I felt the chemistry between the two of you guys when you were singing. When we left rehearsals the other day, Shay and I were like, ‘They both deserve to win this show.’ It’s like Chance said, you were both incredible. This is such a tough pairing,” he said.

Growing up in a surf town, Kyle Schuesler's journey was inspired by his father's dedication. High school marked the beginning of his musical journey and he eventually auditioned for The Voice, During the course of the show he embraced new challenges, including performing in Spanish for the first time.

Madison Curbelo, on the other hand, initially attempted to join The Voice during season 20 and none of the judges turned around for her. She used their feedback and returned to the show for season 25, where she got a four-chair turn.

Kyle Schuesler and Madison Curbelo's bilingual rendition of Lucky will feature in season 25 episode 9 of The Voice on March 25, 2024.