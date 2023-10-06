The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 - Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 will be released on AMC on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET. This television series is a continuation of the popular horror franchise, The Walking Dead. It focuses on the adventures of the beloved character, Daryl Dixon, from the original series.

This time around, Daryl is not on American soil. He has messed with some bad people and ended up in Europe. Upon further inspection, he realized that the land was post-apocalyptic France. He has encountered good and evil people in this country, but ultimately, his objective is to return to The Commonwealth, his home in the USA.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 release timings

The list of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 release timings and dates on AMC and AMC+ according to various time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 12 am, Sunday, October 8

12 am, Sunday, October 8 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3 am, Sunday, October 8

3 am, Sunday, October 8 Central Time (CT): 2 am, Sunday, October 8

2 am, Sunday, October 8 Korea Standard Time (KST): 4 pm, Sunday, October 8

4 pm, Sunday, October 8 India Standard Time (IST): 12:30 pm, Sunday, October 8

12:30 pm, Sunday, October 8 Japan Standard Time (JST): 4 pm, Sunday, October 8

4 pm, Sunday, October 8 Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10 am, Sunday, October 8

10 am, Sunday, October 8 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9 am, Sunday, October 8

9 am, Sunday, October 8 New York, USA: 3 am, Sunday, October 8

3 am, Sunday, October 8 Washington DC, USA: 3 am, Sunday, October 8

3 am, Sunday, October 8 Australian Eastern Time (AET): 5 pm, Sunday, October 8

Streaming details and what to expect from the upcoming episode

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 will be available to stream on AMC and AMC+. The episode will be released slightly earlier on AMC+, i.e., at 3 am ET on October 8, 2023. Earlier, the network used to release new episodes on their streamer three days prior to the original air date. However, fans have noticed that this particular service has been discontinued.

AMC+ (Ad free version) is priced at $8.99 per month and $83.88 per year. The standard version costs $4.99 per month. This version is unavailable on a yearly basis.

The upcoming episode of the show Deux Amours will see Darly and Laurent traveling to a safe haven called the Nest. The latter is looked at as a prophet, and his survival is important for the revival of mankind. Isabelle will possibly catch up with her ex-boyfriend Quinn, while Darly will also try to find a way back home.

Additionally, the Pouvoir Du Vivant, led by Genet, is hell-bent on finding the American (Darly) and Laurent. Even the evil Codron has joined hands with this paramilitary group.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon reads,

"Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement."

The show stars Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Clémence Poésy as Isabelle Carriere, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent, Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Genet, Romain Levi as Stéphane Codron and Adam Nagaitis as Quinn.

The first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will conclude on October 15, 2023.