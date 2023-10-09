The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teases two major The Walking Dead Characters

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the spinoff to the hugely popular series The Waking Dead, has come to the point where missing even a single episode feels like a sin. The show's first season will end next week, but the true excitement and drama have only just begun.

Loneliness in the world of The Walking Dead is a dreadful thing. The Walking Dead is based on the concept of forging connections since it enables survivors to face increasingly powerful and destructive forces in greater numbers.

Fans were devastated and perplexed when it was revealed that Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier) was leaving the now-titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spinoff. Even though the spinoff clearly showed that the title character can stand independently, Daryl and Carol are inseparable. Then, a well-received rumor surfaced that McBride might appear in the spinoff's second season. Along with a hint of another character returning home, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has already started integrating her into the spinoff, as reports suggest.

Carol and Rick set for a possible return to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

It seemed a no-brainer to reunite Carol and Daryl with their own spin-off when the original show ended, but Melissa McBride quit the project soon after it had been revealed.

Any chance of seeing Carol in the flesh by the time The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon's penultimate episode rolls around is essentially gone, and we still won't have seen her in the flesh, but Melissa McBride isn't wholly absent from the show.

Her character Carol's voice can be heard over the radio during these US-based flashbacks, which is when we first start to understand how Daryl wound up in France.

The fifth installment of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon takes place prior to Daryl's travels in France. Without success, he was searching all across the country for Rick Grimes and Michonne. He ultimately made the decision to return to the Commonwealth empty-handed because he was trapped in the middle of nowhere in Maine and had no gas to expedite his travel. He makes what was meant to be a pit stop on the way there, throwing Daryl off his plan.

Daryl telephones the Commonwealth from a village in Maine, and Carol answers. There is no actual appearance of Carol in this episode, therefore, this is the extent of what viewers see of her. Even over static, hearing McBride's voice brings back memories.

Daryl isn't surprised that Carol sounds a little down. She may miss her best friend, who has been gone for well over a year, even though it isn't said clearly. She assures him that everything is good back at the Commonwealth, and he makes a pledge to go home. She gives the impression that life at the Commonwealth is boring and ordinary with no excitement, but she actually breaks some very important news that proves the opposite.

The radio cuts off just as Carol delivers a bombshell in their fairly smart, if a touch cliché, last exchange. "[Static] came back," she says to Daryl before cutting off the conversation. He and the audience were unable to hear the name, but The Walking Dead's biggest mystery over the previous few years provides a good enough explanation. Even if the spinoff opts not to use Rick's full name, he must be the one because he is the sole reason Daryl left the Commonwealth in the first place. Fans who have felt baited would be devastated if the tease turned out to be someone else, for whatever reason.

With the return of two major characters teased in the fifth episode of the series, it now remains to be seen how season 2 will handle it. The finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 will air on October 15, 2023 on AMC and AMC+.