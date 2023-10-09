The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 recap: Which original The Walking Dead character made a cameo?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has reached a point where missing a single minute feels like blasphemy if you are truly a fan of the franchise. The first season of the show is going to conclude next week, however, the real thrill and drama have just begun.

Serving as a spinoff to the coveted post-apocalyptic horror drama franchise, The Walking Dead, this new show sees the character Daryl Dixon getting stranded in the country of France.

This episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon involved a cameo by the character Carol Peletier. Fans of the main show are well aware of the wholesome friendship Daryl and Carol shared and will probably begin shipping them once again, just like the good old days. Carol is portrayed by the 58-year-old Melissa McBride.

This episode was titled Deux Amours. It was directed by Daniel Percival and written by Jason Richman & David Zabel. It was released on October 8, 2023, on AMC and AMC+.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon episode 5 recap: How did our hero reach the shores of France?

Since the inception of the series, Daryl has expressed several times that the reason he ended up in France is because he ran into a couple of bad people. This episode finally revealed what actually happened.

A couple of days prior to Daryl's arrival in Europe, his motorcycle had run out of fuel. He was in Maine when this happened. Luckily, he stumbled into a person who asked him to capture a couple of walkers in exchange for fuel.

Catching the undead for Daryl was child's play, but in this place, he managed to make contact with his dear old friend, Carol Peletier. They connected via radio, and although their interaction was brief, Carol revealed that 'somebody' was back. Daryl's time in Maine was short-lived as due to a conflict, he and another guy named Juno found themselves on a ship to France.

The ship was being operated by the Pouvoir and they were conducting experiments on walkers. However, Daryl being the street genius he was, managed to best everyone on the ship and flee using a lifeboat.

Back in the present, Daryl, Laurent, and Azlan were en route to the nest, but tragedy soon struck the group. Azlan got killed and Daryl and Laurent were captured by guerriers.

Isabelle, who was finding it difficult to adjust to her new life with Quinn received a secret message from Sylvie, Fallou, and Emile. She decided to join Quinn in a Pouvoir celebration, but unfortunately, the latter got imprisoned by Genet's men after Anna (Quinn's ex) turned her back on him. Both Daryl and Quinn shared the same jail cell.

The episode ended with Daryl being thrown into a pit with a super strong enhanced walker. While the former has to kill the latter to survive, this entire sequence is nothing but entertainment for Genet and her people.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon synopsis

Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon reads:

"Following his departure from The Commonwealth, Daryl Dixon washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splintered but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon stars Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard, and several others.

The finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 will air on October 15, 2023 on AMC and AMC+.