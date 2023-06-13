The much-anticipated The Walking Dead spinoff titled The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on Sunday, June 18, 2023. In order to promote the show, The Walking Dead Universe takeover will take place in New York City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. This takeover will include AMC partnering up with several iconic NYC eateries like Katz’s Deli, H&H Bagels, Joe's Pizza, the New York Hot Dog King Cart, and more.

The event will also include merchandise giveaways, and fans will get a chance to interact with the Walkers. Fans will also be able to take photographs with the show's stars, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, and Mahina Napolean, who will be present at Katz's Deli.

Everything we know about The Walking Dead: Dead City New York City takeover

As mentioned earlier, AMC will join hands with several iconic New York eateries to promote The Walking Dead: Dead City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

AMC shared a list of all the events that will take place ahead of the premiere of the show.

1) Dead City x The New Yorker Coffee Cart

The event will take place from 8 am to 11 am at 33rd Street and 7th Avenue. As part of the promotions, those who attend the event will be able to participate in a coffee giveaway with custom New Yorker-designed cartoon sleeves.

2) H&H Bagels Upper West Side (9–11 am; 526 Columbus Ave)

A limited-time offer bagel sandwich will be offered from June 14 to 18 at all three NYC locations of H&H Bagels: UWS, UES, and Moynihan Train Hall. A dish called Walker Wake-Up (containing bacon, egg, and cheese on the customer’s choice of bagel) will be served with “Dead City Hot Walker Sauce” between 9-11 am.

The limited-time offer bagel sandwich will also be available for a premium giveaway for the first 200 customers at the UWS location at 526 Columbus Avenue during the designated window of time.

3) Joe’s Pizza Times Square (12–2 pm; 1435 Broadway)

Joe’s Pizza is offering a 2-slice pizza and a premium giveaway to the first 200 customers at the Times Square location during the designated window of time.

4) The New York Hot Dog King Cart (12–2 pm; by the Metropolitan Museum of Art; 82nd Street and 5th Avenue)

The New York Hot Dog King Cart will offer a premium giveaway to the first 200 customers during the designated window of time at 82ndStreet and 5th Avenue.

5) Verizon Flagship Store in Bryant Park (12:30–1:30 pm; 125 W. 42nd Street)

The experience will include giveaways for everyone who stop in during the hour of the activation–The Walking Dead: Dead City tote bags and keychains, as well as AMC+ branded misters.

6) Katz’s Deli (3–5 pm; 205 E. Houston St.)

Katz's Deli will offer a half pastrami sandwich and 4 oz. coleslaw along with a premium giveaway for the first 200 customers during the designated window of time.

In addition, fans can take photographs with the show's stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Gaius Charles, Željko Ivanek, and Mahina Napolean as they will be present at Katz’s Deli.

The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis

Created by Eli Jorné, the official synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City reads,

"New walkers, new villains, New York! Maggie (Lauren Cohan) forms a lethal alliance with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to rescue her kidnapped son. Together they will try to navigate the mean streets of NYC. If they can survive #DeadCity, they can survive anywhere."

The executive producers of The Walking Dead: Dead City include Scott M. Gimple, Eli Jorné, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Brian Bockrath.

The six-episode Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City, will air on Sunday, June 18, at 9 pm on AMC.

Poll : 0 votes