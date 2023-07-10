The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 4 recap: An awkward reunion 

Episode 4 of The Walking Dead: Dead City showcased the terror of The Croat. While Ginny finally caught up with Maggie's group, Negan was apprehended by Armstrong. Some of the heroes died, but Maggie, Tommaso, Amaia, Ginny, and Negan are safe.

This episode titled Everybody Wins a Prize saw Negan and The Croat coming face to face after a lifetime. The Croat tied to extend the arm of friendship, but Negan turned him down. Directed by Kevin Dowling, it was released on July 9, 2023, on AMC.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 4 recap: What happened to Armstrong?

This episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City was rather an exciting affair for the original The Walking Dead fans as the beloved character Simon made a brief appearance. This appearance came in the form of a flashback on the latest episode, which even included a glimpse of Lucile and also the sinister origin story of The Croat.

Back to the present, everyone involved in "Mission Rescue Hershel" realized that Luther had vanished without a trace. Negan stayed mum during the revelation, but Maggie sensed that the formed was somehow involved in Luther's disappearance. Our heroes finally started to enter The Croat's headquarters by sneaking past slumbering walkers.

Negan chose a different route in order to distract the villain and make the assignment easier for his team. However, little did they know that Negan's former buddy knew that the headquarters were going to be infiltrated. He had even devised a sinister plan to kill all of the good guys.

While Maggie, Tommasso, Amaia, and the rest managed to dodge the undead and enter Madison Square Garden, Negan began playing a game of cat and mouse with The Croat. No matter how hard Maggie and her friends tried, they couldn't find his son. All of a sudden, 4 make-shift bombs detonated and blew up the gates of the building. This allowed hoards of walkers to enter Madison Square Garden and attack Maggie and his friends.

The Croat's people had already fled, but he was still chasing Negan. Meanwhile, Maggie encountered Ginny and made sure she was protected. She and her team courageously fended off several walkers, but unfortunately, some of them got devoured by the undead.

After a brief game of cat and mouse, Negan and The Croat finally came face to face with weapons in their Hands. The Croat wanted to welcome his brother, but Negan wasn't interested. Negan then inquired about Hershel's whereabouts, but The Croat just introduced him to Armstrong.

To make a point, The Croat tried to kill Armstrong, but Negan saved him. The duo escaped the scene, but the episode ended with Armstrong pointing the weapon toward Negan.

After all, Negan was the reason he had come to Manhattan. And in the marshal's eyes, he was a criminal.

The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City states,

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny.

