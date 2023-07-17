The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 5 recap- Who was The Croat working for?

The penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City saw some shocking revelations. With The Croat having another powerful partner and Ginny confronting Maggie about her lie, the episode proved to be very informative. The season finale is just a week away, and it cannot be predicted how everything will end for every character.

This episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City, titled Stories We Tell Ourselves, introduced a powerful character who was apparently The Croat's boss. Directed by Gandja Monteiro, it aired on AMC on July 16, 2023.

The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 5 recap: How did Maggie betray Negan?

Maggie, Tommaso, Ginny, and Amaia were the sole survivors of the entire group who entered Madison Square Garden. The Croat had masterminded an attack on them, which led to the failure of Maggi's plan to rescue Hershel. The survivors tried to escape through the sewers but were met with tragedy and horror. Tommaso turned out to be a snitch, but he had his reasons.

The poisonous gases in the sewers were making the heroes weaker. Soon, Amaia and Tommaso perished after being attacked by the dead. Ginny and Maggie were the only two remaining, but they soon separated. Before going their separate ways, Ginny made sure that Maggie knew that the latter was a liar. Her entire story of The Croat raiding the new Hilltop's supply was fake.

Maggie even encountered a horrific walker variant in the sewer called the Walker King. It was several walkers fused into one and was by far the scariest variant in the franchise. However, Maggie managed to terminate it.

Elsewhere, Negan was being taken back to New Babylon by marshal Perlie Armstrong. Negan had saved his life, and yet the marshal wouldn't let him walk free. They roamed around the city a bit, dodging walkers, but soon got overpowered by the horde. Negan had the opportunity to flee, but he chose not to. He earned the respect of the injured marshal, and the two opened up to each other about their tragic pasts.

Armstrong was apparently a New Yorker who worked on the docks. He knew a way to sail and get off the island. For now, the animosity between these two seems to have gone dormant, but who knows for how long.

The show even introduced viewers to a new character. Her name wasn't revealed, but from the looks of it, The Croat was working under her. Manhattan was not actually a small habitat. It was being run in a very sinister manner, which looked like something straight out of an 80s mafia film. The entire plan of these people was to bring Negan to the city and make him their leader. Negan was a proven leader, and New York City would thrive with him in charge.

This revealed the actual reason for Hershel's abduction. The Croat didn't take any grains or supplies from Maggie and her people. He just took her son and demanded Maggie hand Negan over to the New Yorkers. Negan had been trapped in a massive conspiracy. Maggie betrayed him the moment they met.

The Walking Dead: Dead City synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Walking Dead: Dead City reads,

"Maggie and Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland; the crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

The Walking Dead: Dead City stars Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, and Mahina Napoleon as Ginny.