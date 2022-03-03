The Walking Dead NFT drop: All you need to know about Orange Comet x AMC collection

Orange Comet and AMC are all set for the release of their The Walking Dead NFT collection. The collaboration will offer its exclusive 'The Walker Access Pass' under its latest NFT launch.

The brand new NFTs are subsequent to the release of its first edition, which dropped on February 20, 2022.

The eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead premiered on August 22, 2021. The final season comprises of 24 episodes in three blocks.

Learn more about Orange Comet x AMC’s The Walking Dead NFT drop

The latest launch celebrates the last season of the original series. Each item and benefit of this drop revolves around The Walker Access Pass, which will sell for just 24 hours on a platform called OpenSea from 9:00 AM PT/12 noon ET/ 5:00 PM GMT on March 3. OpenSea is the world’s largest crypto collectibles and NFT marketplaces.

Perks offered under The Walker Access Pass

The Walker Access Pass has a lot to surprise its ultra fans. To begin with, it will feature one of ten custom 3D Walker models designed by Dante F. and the squad of Orange Comet.

For each purchase, the Walkers will be minted randomly. They can fall into any one of the five distinct categories: Legendary, Epic, Super Rare, Rare, and Uncommon.

Further, the Access Pass accords exclusive lifetime access to the pass holders of The Walking Dead NFT releases. For now, the company has decided to drop at least five exclusive NFTs per year.

The bearers will be whitelisted on the general public drops of the series. All public launches will be accessible by the pass holders an hour before.

The forthcoming releases are scheduled for the remainder of the year and will incorporate new characters, avatars, animations and 1:1 generative designs.

Further, the exclusive The Walking Dead autographed merch will be presented to pass holders before being offered to the general public.

Each year, pass holders will have the opportunity to qualify for a planned in-person series finale party. Further, the bearers can enjoy first look and beta access to The Walking Dead's virtual universe.

To add more perks, pass holders will also be given a free NFT. This surprise gift can drop in bearer’s wallet at any time of the year.

Private discord channels will be accessible to pass holders. Here, members can take part in special 'Ask Me Anything' sessions, in addition to receiving advanced details on future launches.

Apart from the Walker Access Pass, Orange Comet has also announced 1 of 1 auctions for four exquisite golden variant pieces of fans’ dearest characters: Michonne, Rick, Daryl, and Maggie. The bid for these high-grade NFTs will start at 0.11 Ether (ETH). The auction will only last for 48 hours and will be open to the general public.

