The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live outshines Daryl Dixon and Dead City with top reviews

The reviews for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live are in and the numbers look extremely promising. Before this, the original series, which came to an end in 2022, had two other spinoffs. They were titled The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Despite being spinoffs featuring some of the most loved characters from the original series, the two shows did not fare well among the critics and the audiences. On the other hand, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live which premiered on February 25, 2024, has been garnering quite the attention amongst the masses.

Seeing the reviews, some fans were quick to compare the three, with The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live taking away the top spot. Critic reviews and audience perceptions also suggest a similar trend. The latest spinoff currently has an 87 per cent rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The show also scores high among the audiences who have collectively rated it at a staggering 96 per cent.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, on the other hand, has an 80 per cent rating from the critics and 78 per cent from the audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has a 71 per cent rating from the critics and a 67 per cent rating from the audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live a better show than The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon?

Expand Tweet

The consensus among the audience after watching The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is that the show is comparatively better than its previous spinoffs Dead City and Daryl Dixon. Critics also mirror a similar sentiment, a testament to the same is the high rating it has received on Rotten Tomatoes. As mentioned already, the show has received an impressive 87 per cent rating from renowned critics.

Samuel Leggett Jr. from JVS Media & Productions/Team JVS writes:

"The Ones Who Live is easily the best spin-off that has come from TWD franchise. Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira are on fire with the performances and haven't skipped a beat from being away. Such a thrilling and impactful series, merits more from this story!"

Expand Tweet

Zach Pope from Zach Pope Reviews also writes:

"The Ones Who Live is the BEST Walking Dead show in years. A perfect love story that delivers exactly what fans have been wanting since Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira left the series. Rick & Michonne are everything."

The audiences also did not shy away from heavily rating it on the platform. The show now holds a 96 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as mentioned earlier. One such audience member wrote a compelling review of the show:

"Exceeded all expectations. This is The Walking Dead I used to know and love yet upgraded in every way. Andrew Lincoln gave us an award winning performance. Others like Danai Gurira and Craig Tate definitely made the scenes he shared with them those that we will be talking about for years to come."

Another one wrote:

"Genuinely the best TWD has been since season 9."

Where to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is currently on air on AMC and AMC+. The first episode of the show premiered on February 25, 2024, at 9 pm ET. The second episode of the show is scheduled for release on March 3, 2024, at 9 pm ET.

Besides catching The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on television, you can also stream episodes of the show on AMC Plus. However, access to the platform is only available to subscribers residing in select regions.