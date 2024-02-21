Where to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1? Streaming platform and plot explored 

The premiere of the series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon gave the viewers a new view of the much-loved character. The show shifts the geographic location from following Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) after he leaves the Commonwealth, but this time the action is set far away from Georgia.

The Walking Dead first aired on September 10, 2023, and was broadcast on both AMC+ and AMC Network. Every Sunday, a new episode was released, with the last episode of the season broadcasted on October 15.

The spinoff opens the doors to a bunch of new characters, both allies and enemies Daryl will gel along with some of them, and some will be enemies. He will also encounter new villains and zombie variants throughout his stay. Viewers have multiple options for getting the show through offered viewing platforms.

Where to stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

AMC+ premiered new episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon several hours before they aired on the AMC cable channel, with releases scheduled for every Sunday at 3 a.m. EST or 12 a.m. PST.

The time gap between streaming and cable premieres might have made an AMC+ subscription, priced at $8.99 per month or $83.88 annually, a worthwhile investment for fans. Additionally, AMC+ offered the entire The Walking Dead series along with its spinoffs, providing plenty of content to enjoy between new episodes.

Is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon available in the UK & Canada?

Canadian viewers could stream the series on AMC+ for CAD $6.99 a month, with new episodes arriving every Sunday at 3 a.m. EST, mirroring the USA schedule. However, the UK audience might not have been able to watch it as it had not been scheduled on AMC.

Despite The Walking Dead's popularity in the UK, the availability of Daryl Dixon was yet to be confirmed. UK viewers could watch seasons 1–11 of The Walking Dead on Disney+, raising the possibility that Daryl Dixon would be added soon.

What does The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon entail? Plot and characters

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, alias Daryl Dixon, is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama TV series. Written by David Zabel for AMC, it is based on The Walking Dead character with the same name. It is the fifth spin-off and total sixth television series in the Walking Dead franchise, sharing continuity with the rest and set after The Walking Dead televised series conclusion.

Josh McDermitt once again plays the character of Eugene Porter from the series The cast include Joel, Clemence Posey, Louis Scigliuzzi Puech, Laika Blanc-Francard, Anne Charlier, Romain Levi, and Adam Nagaitis.

Throughout the first season, Daryl navigates through the country where the zombie virus originated, determined to find his way back home. However, his journey becomes entangled with a group called "the Cause" and a new breed of zombies called "burners."

To return home, Daryl must evade these threats and assist a nun named Isobelle in transporting a boy named Laurent, believed to be a savior figure, to a religious sect in Paris.

Number of Episodes in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The inaugural season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spans six episodes, concluding on October 15. Although brief, AMC is optimistic about the spinoff's future.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2023, The Walking Dead panel revealed a renewal for a second season. AMC's McDermott is eager to delve deeper into Daryl's narrative.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon captivates audiences with its fresh setting and challenges for the iconic character. The show's renewal for a second season indicates AMC's belief in its success, despite potential production delays. Fans eagerly await the continuation of Daryl's story, anticipating more thrilling adventures in the post-apocalyptic world.

