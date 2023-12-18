The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 - Tentative release date, what, to expect, and more

The highly anticipated second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is officially confirmed, with the popular character Daryl navigating a zombie-infested Europe in his quest to return home.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, is in the works and is set to premiere in September 2024. Following the success of the first season's action-packed finale that alludes to important choices and an abundance of fresh tensions in the future for the Norman Reedus character.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 arrives in September 2024

September brought reports that AMC and the actors' union had reached a deal, allowing Daryl Dixon and The Ones Who Live, another Walking Dead spin-off, to begin production again. As a result, the next season may air in the US before long—likely in September 2024, which coincidentally also happens to be a year after the first season's premiere.

The rumored Autumn 2024 release is also looking promising since production in France has already resumed for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. If not, the upcoming season should be at the latest released by the beginning of 2025. AMC president of entertainment Dan McDermott has stated the following in regard to the news:

“This next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe continues to thrive with a terrific inaugural season for Dead City and highly anticipated new journey for fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon coming in September,”

Since The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is still in the development stage, fresh footage could even be released early in the upcoming year, maybe even during San Diego Comic-Con in July (though that's just conjecture on our side).

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 promises big plans for the titular character

For The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, AMC has huge ambitions. Season 1's finale "Coming Home" teased fans with Daryl's closest companion, Carol's (Melissa McBride) return.

More was revealed in a significant casting announcement earlier this year at New York Comic Con 2023. In the announcement made public during the same event in October 2023, Melissa McBride discussed Carol's highly anticipated comeback to TWD universe for the show in season two

“I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!”

Fans of The Walking Dead have loved Carol and Daryl for a very long time, so their upcoming reunion is much anticipated. Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, was likewise unable to contain his excitement at the NYCC panel and expressed it by saying:

“My good friend, the talented, beautiful Melissa McBride, will be a series regular for season 2. We couldn't be more thrilled.”

At first, it was planned for the spin-off series to center on both Daryl and Carol. However, McBride was forced to leave the production short owing to scheduling and filming concerns. Fortunately, Melissa McBride will be back for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 and fans couldn't have asked for more.

AMC further revealed that Carol will not only appear in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, but she will also play a major role in the story. The show's second season will be called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, building on the intriguing cast tease.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 story details and more

Even though Daryl Dixon's first season ended with an abrupt conclusion that was quite unclear, there were some hints for the second season sprinkled throughout. The crucial question that fans wonder is whether Daryl will journey back to the United States across the Atlantic, or if he will choose to stay in France with Isabelle and Laurent.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 has begun filming in France, as previously mentioned, so he'll probably be staying with the gang. How Daryl and Carol reunite is a major story point that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will have to address. The final episode of the first season featured an appearance by Melissa McBride.

Carol will undoubtedly be engaged in some capacity when the TWD spinoff returns for season two (as is further indicated by the title "The Book of Carol"), but it's unclear exactly how—for example, if she travels to France to join Daryl—at this point.

An official release date, trailer, and more could be expected soon, till then fans can catch up on all TWD shows and spin-offs on AMC and AMC+ as they await The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2