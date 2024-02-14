The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Who is Andrew Lincoln married to? Explored

Andrew Lincoln, an actor who is best known for his portrayal of Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, is a talented, devoted, and versatile performer. He has essayed the role of the resilient leader well enough to captivate audiences worldwide and keep them guessing about lesser-known facts about his life beyond the screen. One of such facets of Lincoln's life is his marriage to Gael Anderson.

In this article, let's explore the actor's real-life love story, shedding light on his relationship with his wife and the journey that led them together.

Who is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live actor Andrew Lincoln's wife?

Andrew Lincoln is married to Gael Anderson, who comes from an artistic and creative family. Gael Anderson is an actress and the daughter of a celebrated British musician named Ian Anderson. She has played supporting roles in several TV shows, most notably the comedy-drama The Teachers.

As per The Washington Independent, Gael also holds a connection with the famous rock band, Jethro Tull, led by her father Ian. Her brother, Duncan Anderson, is also a musician and has also played in his father's band. Gael manages her husband's social media accounts and lives with her family in London.

How did Andrew Lincoln and Gael Anderson meet?

Andrew Lincoln and Gael Anderson first met on the sets of the comedy-drama TV series, The Teachers, where The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live actor was a frequent visitor due to his behind-the-scenes role as guest director. Gael, at that time, took on the role of serving tea to the cast members and was also the floor runner for the series, as per Motion Picture Magazine.

The couple started dating soon after that meeting. Their romance blossomed over four years before they ultimately turned it into a lifelong partnership and got married on June 10, 2006. The couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony.

Do Andrew Lincoln and Gael Anderson have children together?

Andrew Lincoln and Gael Anderson are the proud parents of two children, a daughter and a son. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Matilda, in 2007 and a son named Arthur, born in 2010. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live actor prioritizes his family and is committed to providing a nurturing environment for his children to thrive. In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, he spoke about his family:

"Family means everything to me. For me, family also encompasses close friendships. Family is all about support and patience."

Andrew Lincoln's personal life serves as a testament to the man behind the iconic character Rick Grimes. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live actor's personal journey filled with love and support from his family serves as his anchor in navigating the hardships of life onscreen and off-screen.

