The Weekend Away ending explained: Does Beth solve Kate's murderer? (Spoilers)

This week, Netflix dropped a brand new murder mystery, The Weekend Away, starring Leighton Meester, and it's bound to keep viewers guessing till the end.

The thriller revolves around two best friends who take a weekend trip to Croatia. Things take an unfortunate turn when one of them is murdered. The Weekend Away has viewers questioning every character as they try to figure out who is guilty of murder.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Explaining the end of 'The Weekend Away'

As Netflix's The Weekend Away progresses towards the end, viewers see Beth making progress in finding out more about Kate's murder. At a pawnshop, she comes across Kate's phone but finds it locked with a face ID. She then heads over to the morgue for a second time to unlock it.

On Kate's cellphone, she finds call logs by "Handyman". When she calls on that number, she finds out it is none other than Beth's own husband Rob, who had been cheating on his wife with her best friend.

Stunned by these revelations, she confronts Rob on a phone call. What she doesn't know is that her conversation is being recorded by the creepy landlord, Sebastian, who had ealier planted a pinhole camera and a microphone in each rented room.

Later on, the police get information about Rob and Kate's affair through Sebastian, which makes them think that Beth had a motive to kill Kate. This confuses Beth as she learns about Sebastian's private recording room and comes across his grand setup through which he has been recording obscene clips of his guests.

Through these clips, Beth later finds footage from the night Kate disappeared and figures out that the escorts, Mateo and Luka, have stolen Kate's purse. This hasled to Kate going after them by filing a complaint against them at the police station where she met Pavic.

However, as shown in the show, Pavic is a corrupt police officer and an indecent man who cursed Kate after being rejected when he hit on her.

Beth then sees footage of Pavic dropping Kate back in her apartment and concludes that Pavic had killed Kate, which, as it turns out, isn't true.

After Pavic's accidental death, Kovac closes the case and concludes that Pavic might've lost control of himself and assaulted Kate, which led to her death. When Beth returns to London, she goes back to Rob's apartment to get her keys, and finds a single bead of a black onyx necklace that belonged to the necklace Beth had gifted to Kate in Croatia.

Beth concludes that Rob was in Croatia on the night of Kate’s murder, and ended up murdering her when confronted with new information. At the end of The Weekend Away, Rob confesses to killing Kate.

Why did Rob kill Kate?

Viewers of The Weekend Away are shown how Beth and Rob's marriage went through a rough patch after the birth of Aster and the intimacy in their relationship disappeared. While Beth was struggling as a new mother, Rob was cheating on his wife with Kate, who herself was dealing with her failed marriage to Jay.

However, the one-night stand between her and Rob didn't mean anything and was, to her, a way to make her ex-husband jealous. Rob's desperation for intimacy, however, led him to become obsessed with Kate and start pushing her to sleep with him. Kate, on the other hand, wanted to put an end to this impulsive, casual affair.

It was that night in Croatia when Rob would not stop calling Kate, asking her not to reveal their affair to Beth but Kate refused to listen to him. This compelled Rob to come to Croatia and when he did, he waited outside their apartment. When Kate was dropped off by Pavic in the apartment, Rob came out of the shadows and took her to the harbor lines.

He then proceeded to beg and put forth a condition that if Kate did tell Beth about their affair, she should spend her life with him, as he would leave Beth for her. However, Kate neither wanted Rob nor wanted to hide her affair from Beth, which drove Rob crazy as he could not afford to lose two women in his life.

In the heat of the moment in The Weekend Away, Rob assaulted Kate and she fell down the rocks, hitting the back of her head and rolling into the water. Rob ran away as he thought she was dead. Kate ended up drowning in the water and died. Rob could've saved her but chose not to.

Interestingly, before confronting Rob, Beth had called Kovac and kept the call on. Rob ended up confessing his crimes to the police and was arrested in his London apartment. The film ends with Beth walking out with her daughter as the police approach Rob's apartment.

The Weekend Away is now streaming on Netflix.

