The Weeknd rescheduled SoFi Stadium LA Concert: Ticket details, dates and all you need to know

The Weeknd has announced details for rescheduled concerts of the SoFi Stadium shows, which were cancelled on September 3. The multiple-Grammy award winning singer had cancelled shows earlier this month as he lost his voice right when he began singing.

The singer at the time said that he "could feel his voice go out" but promised his audience that he would soon "make it up to them."

Addressing the audience at the time, the artist had noted:

"I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good. Get your money back. I apologize, I’m so sorry, I love you guys so much.”

The Weeknd rescheduled SoFi Stadium LA Concert Dates and Tickets

The Weeknd @theweeknd

theweeknd.com/tour RESCHEDULED LOS ANGELES SHOW PLUS ONE MORE! NOVEMBER 26 and 27! RESCHEDULED LOS ANGELES SHOW PLUS ONE MORE! NOVEMBER 26 and 27!theweeknd.com/tour https://t.co/GgNwKaWn3b

The new dates for the rescheduled SoFi Stadium LA Concert have been scheduled for November 26 and November 27. An additional date for the SoFi concert was announced due to overwhelming demand. November 27 will also be the last 2022 date in his global “After Hours Til Dawn” tour.

Tickets for the rescheduled November SoFi concert dates will be available from October 3, at 10:00 am PT, via the artist’s website. Previously purchased tickets of the concert will be honoured for the new date. The previous date’s ticketholders will also be able to request a refund until October 27.

Why did the Weeknd cancel his September 3 show?

Kenny Holmes @KHOLMESlive [email protected] just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. [email protected] just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. https://t.co/En7v16RbwV

The Weeknd lost his voice abruptly in the middle of his sold-out show, at the SoFi stadium, in Los Angeles, on September 3. The singer, who was performing his hit single Can’t Feel My Face, suddenly stopped performing and addressed to the crowd:

“I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now.”

When The Weeknd cancelled his September 3 show, around 70k people were reportedly in attendance.

The Weeknd released the original mixtape of Thursday for its 10th anniversary

The Blinding Lights singer recently released a stand-alone album titled Thursday, via XO/Republic/UMe, which is the second mixtape in the trilogy series. This is the first time that the album was available in its original format entirely.

The singer also unveiled a collaboration with Japanese Kaikai Kiki artist, MR. to celebrate this moment. MR.’s manga and anime-inspired 13-piece capsule collection features cut and sew garments, a collectible figure, a rug, 3 exclusive prints and a premium Roots Award jacket.

MR. in a statement had said:

“I was honored to be asked to create the artwork for the album Thursday’s 10th anniversary release. I wanted to evoke a sense of daily life in my version of the cover. I hope The Weeknd fans will enjoy a week like this.”

The capsule collection is now available via the artist’s website.

Earlier in January this year, The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, through XO and Republic Records. The album features narration by Jim Carrey, Tyler the Creator and Lil Wayne, among others. The album is a follow up to his 2020 album After Hours.

