The Weeknd's Superbowl "camera" meme that's taking the Internet by storm

The Weeknd's Superbowl halftime show was remembered mostly because of how he grabbed a cameraman and pulled him around a mirror maze.

At around the 4-minute mark, The Weeknd, formally known as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, grabs the camera from the cameraman's hand. Abel then forcefully focused the camera on himself to only show his face. It is unclear if this was planned, because there is resistance from the other side.

The entire encounter was not missed by those who watched the Superbowl. Twitter users immediately jumped on the opportunity to talk about the aggressive encounter.

There was even a video made immediately after which joked about what the reaction from the cameraman must have been. The comments agree with the video and it solidified the fact that many people found the situation funny.

the weekend definitely gave that camera man some whiplash #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd — denise (@denises1101) February 8, 2021

the weekend holding the camera in that maze #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/tQGOXDbjnA — papa nut (@nutwalm) February 8, 2021

I swear the end of the weekend’s super bowl set when he was looking into the camera was in 12D I ain’t ever seen such a crystal clear picture on tv — katie wiseman 🦋 (@katiewiseman_) February 8, 2021

Many of the comments on Twitter questioned why Abel felt the need to make everyone dizzy.

Unpopular opinion: I thought The Weekend was great at the Super Bowl, but the sound quality and camera work was terrible. Literally got dizzy staring at the screen at one point lol — Michael Bell (@fixedpiano) February 8, 2021

The Weekend throwing that camera around was actually making me motion sick 😂 #SuperBowl — Arron Gatley 🇬🇧 (@Arronjgatley) February 8, 2021

The Weekend’s handheld camera felt kind of like when my cousin’s baby walks me around the house on FaceTime #SuperBowl — Katy (@KatyMersmann) February 8, 2021

Other users commented that it was really just unsafe. This makes sense because The Weeknd was in an enclosed space with the cameraman and a lot of mirrors could have caused them to fall.

When the camera man lost sight of the weekend inside the fun house #superbowl #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/nqqSp27CdH — Sarcastictall_G (@SarcasticTall_G) February 8, 2021

Idk how the weekend wasn’t dizzy after spinning that camera around 50 times😅😂 #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLV — Parker (@parkerthedfe) February 8, 2021

Regardless of how anyone feels about the whole situation, it gave fans some fantastic memes.

The Weeknd was not given much space because of COVID restrictions

The halftime show had to be on the stands instead of on the field due to COVID restrictions. This was a much smaller stage for The Weeknd to perform on and it limited what he could do. The mirrors were brought in to make his space seem bigger and The Weeknd most likely wanted to distract from his enclosed area.

The Weeknd commented on the situation during a news conference. He said “it’s kind of empty,” which is what many fans thought when they saw the turnout. Less than half the seats were filled due to COVID restrictions.