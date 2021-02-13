The Weeknd's Superbowl "camera" meme that's taking the Internet by storm

The Weeknd's Superbowl halftime show was remembered mostly because of how he grabbed a cameraman and pulled him around a mirror maze.
At around the 4-minute mark, The Weeknd, formally known as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, grabs the camera from the cameraman's hand. Abel then forcefully focused the camera on himself to only show his face. It is unclear if this was planned, because there is resistance from the other side.
The entire encounter was not missed by those who watched the Superbowl. Twitter users immediately jumped on the opportunity to talk about the aggressive encounter.
There was even a video made immediately after which joked about what the reaction from the cameraman must have been. The comments agree with the video and it solidified the fact that many people found the situation funny.
Many of the comments on Twitter questioned why Abel felt the need to make everyone dizzy.
Other users commented that it was really just unsafe. This makes sense because The Weeknd was in an enclosed space with the cameraman and a lot of mirrors could have caused them to fall.
Regardless of how anyone feels about the whole situation, it gave fans some fantastic memes.
The Weeknd was not given much space because of COVID restrictions
The halftime show had to be on the stands instead of on the field due to COVID restrictions. This was a much smaller stage for The Weeknd to perform on and it limited what he could do. The mirrors were brought in to make his space seem bigger and The Weeknd most likely wanted to distract from his enclosed area.
The Weeknd commented on the situation during a news conference. He said “it’s kind of empty,” which is what many fans thought when they saw the turnout. Less than half the seats were filled due to COVID restrictions.Published 13 Feb 2021, 01:01 IST