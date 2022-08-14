"The whole story is not adding up": Fans concerned over Family or Fiancé couple's relationship timeline in Episode 2

Season 3 of Family or Fiancé returned with yet another dramatic episode on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9 pm ET on OWN. In the episode, love expert Tracy McMillan returned to guide yet another couple who hoped to secure their family's approval ahead of their marriage.

This week, viewers were introduced to Paul and Donzella, who have been in a relationship for over four years. However, discrepancies in the timeline of their relationship were proving to be a major roadblock in their wedding, since their family refused to approve of it because they thought the two had started dating while they were still married to their exes.

Fans were also quick to point out that the couple had probably lied about the situation. One tweeted:

Family or Fiancé couple unable to solve hitches with their relationship timeline

Paul and Donzella were both married when they first met owing to business reasons. At the time, Paul's family - consisting his three sisters - felt that the duo were in a romantic relationship while they were still married to their exes.

In this week's episode, Donzella revealed that she didn't get along with Paul's sisters and claimed that they never "extended an olive branch" to her. She confessed to her fiance that even though his sisters didn't have to love her as much as he did, they ought to respect her as an individual.

When the Family or Fiancé couple met with love expert Tracy McMillan, they opened up about the first time they met and how they eventually got divorced from their exes. After hearing everything, Tracy noted that there was a clear discrepancy in their relationship's timeline, which was the reason the two weren't getting blessings from their respective families.

The expert then asked Paul and Donzella to make a relationship timeline so that they could convince their family that they only became romantically involved after they got divorced from their previous partners. The duo got down to the task and laid out their timeline on a whiteboard, which described events from the time they met to the time they got engaged.

However, the Family or Fiancé couple's timeline didn't match and that created more animosity between Donzella and Paul's sisters, with one of the sisters, Alexis, walking out of the conversation.

One problem the sisters pointed out was how the duo had a picture of Donzella naked during a body painting session with Paul beside her, while they were still married to their exes.

Fans react to Family or Fiancé couple's relationship timeline

Those who watched the episode felt that the couple were lying about their timeline and realized that they probably got together while they were still married. They took to social media to express their opinions.

🧘🏾‍♀️ @fortr3ss_ donzella and paul are lying about this damn timeline. y’all both were still married to y’all then spouses #FamilyorFiance donzella and paul are lying about this damn timeline. y’all both were still married to y’all then spouses #FamilyorFiance https://t.co/7oDOvKEevO

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley 🤔 #FamilyOrFiance So far, I see why Paul's sisters are side-eyeing her & why Donzella's family members are doing the same to him. Idk if any blessings will be going around at the end of this episode. So far, I see why Paul's sisters are side-eyeing her & why Donzella's family members are doing the same to him. Idk if any blessings will be going around at the end of this episode. 👀🤔 #FamilyOrFiance

Jodie Landon’s Headache @LoveLiveGive_JW For an engaged couple, their timeline is all over the place. I was ready to call his sister, Alexis, but now I’m rethinking that. #FamilyorFiance For an engaged couple, their timeline is all over the place. I was ready to call his sister, Alexis, but now I’m rethinking that. #FamilyorFiance https://t.co/w67zYhkjD8

Family or Fiancé brings couples and their families together under one roof for three days, during which the couple aim to get their relatives on board for their marriage. By the end of the episode, families are given the chance to either give their blessings or "forever hold their peace," leaving the couple to decide if they want to move ahead with their marriage.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 9 pm ET on OWN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal