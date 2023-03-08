The Winchesters season finale recap: Did Dean Winchester return? 

Season 1 of The Winchesters has concluded and fans were reintroduced to the beloved Dean Winchester in the most unexpected way.

For the unversed, The Winchesters is a prequel to the show Supernatural, which aired from 2005 to 2020. Dean Winchester is one of the two protagonists of Supernatural, along with his younger brother Sam. He is primarily portrayed by Jensen Ackles.

Dean is John and Mary Winchester's firstborn and is named after his maternal grandmother, Deanna Campbell. Sam, on the other hand, possessed psychic powers which he acquired when the demon Azazel fed him his blood. He is named after his maternal grandfather, Samuel Campbell.

Dean Winchester appears in the past to help his parents solve a demonic case in The Winchesters season finale

In this episode, Dean appears in the past and lends a helping hand to his parents as they solve a demonic case while also warning his mother of the infamous yellow-eyed demon. This comes after Dean recently traveled back to the present.

The episode begins with John in uniform, unsure where to go after his friend's funeral. He searches for his next destination at the bus stop when a mysterious stranger named Dean Winchester gives him a letter from Henry. By the time John goes to talk to Dean, he disappears. John is then prompted to purchase a single ticket to Lawrence, Kansas.

Dean tells Bobby that this is the final hunt. A new character named Jen Hopkins meets Samuel, John, and Mary. Jen tells them that the mysterious man won't be a problem anymore. She reveals that she opened a portal and threw Dean in it. Jen says that she wants all of them to work together or else Samuel, John, and Mary will die. After saying this, she vanishes with the bar full of her companions.

Carlos pledges to find the mysterious Dean Winchester. They decide to use the crystal for the same. Samuel goes to look for the portal while Mary and John try to find more information about Jen Hopkins. Her identity is revealed and she overpowers the entire group, which prevents the opening of the original portal.

Carlos suggested that the spell can be reversed using Dean's journal. A possessed Lata invites John, Mary, and Ada to join them again. The team executes a new plan involving Dean too. In the end, they manage to reverse the spell and Dean tells John and Mary that he was only a hunter and didn't belong to the earth.

jensen ackles daily @acklesdaiIy good morning Dean Winchester nation, how are we feeling currently ?? good morning Dean Winchester nation, how are we feeling currently ?? https://t.co/3POHB8FWxp

On the side, Dean, Jack, and Bobby talk. Jack is not pleased that Dean decided to get involved. Dean Winchester refuses to kill a world where Sam exists. He then gifts John the very journal he's been using and asks him to keep a hunter's journal just like his father did. He even tells Mary to keep an eye out for a yellow-eyed demon and hands her the Colt.

When they ask for his name, he sarcastically mentioned that his name is James Hetfield, before vanishing with Jack, Bobby, and Baby. The team decides to meet again. In the garage, John finds Mary waiting for him and they plan their strategy to hunt demons. In the end, John digs for music as Mary tells him that Hetflield's journal was very specific about the same. The couple then drives into the future while Ramble On plays.

Season 2 of The Winchesters hasn’t been announced yet and fans await an official confirmation of the same.

