The Winter King episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The upcoming episode 6 of The Winter King will be released on Sunday, October 8, at 9 pm (ET) on MGM+. This historical fiction retells the ancient story of the legendary King Arthur. The show has received favorable reviews for its perfect blend of mythology, history, and uncannyness.

King Arthur was the illegitimate son of King Uther Pendragon and was never supposed to become successful. After his father banished him from Britain, the country saw years of internal conflicts and turmoil. Arthur's return is the only way to bring back glory to the nation. Britain's future is completely tied to the activities of the illegitimate son of King Uther Pendragon.

The Winter King episode 6 release time

Below is the list of episode six's release timings and dates on MGM+ according to various time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 12 am, Sunday, October 8

12 am, Sunday, October 8 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 3 am, Sunday, October 8

3 am, Sunday, October 8 Central Time (CT): 2 am, Sunday, October 8

2 am, Sunday, October 8 Korea Standard Time (KST): 4 pm, Sunday, October 8

4 pm, Sunday, October 8 India Standard Time (IST): 12:30 pm, Sunday, October 8

12:30 pm, Sunday, October 8 Japan Standard Time (JST): 4 pm, Sunday, October 8

4 pm, Sunday, October 8 Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 10 am, Sunday, October 8

10 am, Sunday, October 8 Central European Summer Time (CEST): 9 am, Sunday, October 8

9 am, Sunday, October 8 New York, USA: 3 am, Sunday, October 8

3 am, Sunday, October 8 Washington DC, USA: 3 am, Sunday, October 8

3 am, Sunday, October 8 Australian Eastern Time (AET): 5 pm, Sunday, October 8

The Winter King episode 6 streaming details

If you live in the United States of America, you can stream The Winter King episode 5 on MGM+. However, if you reside in the UK, the show will be available on ITVX later this year.

You can even check out the show's first episode for free on Prime Video. The price of an MGM+ subscription for a month is $5.99. To avail of an entire year's subscription, viewers must pay $49.9.

Executive producers of The Winter King open up about the show

In a recent interview with The Screen Rant, executive producers of The Winter King, Julie Gardner and Lachlan MacKinnon, got candid about MGM+'s historical drama.

Julie Gardner said:

"So, I've long wanted to tell the Arthur legend on television. Back 100 years ago, when I was at university, I did an MA in Renaissance studies, which was not very practical for getting a job, but I loved it.

"So, I read and studied all those early iterations of the story, and then over the years, I have pretty much watched just about every adaptation for screen, and it is a story that I've loved for so many reasons.

She continued:

"It has the personal [arc], it has the affairs, the adultery, the sacrifice, the friendships, what is it to be a good man, you know, it has all that intimate, good human stuff.

"Then, it also has the very big political state stuff of what is it to rule, what does it mean to try and unite a country, and what will I sacrifice for that? Will I take what I want versus acting for the greater good?"

Lachlan MacKinnon said:

"Yeah, I think before reading Bernard's novels, you're used to the kind of headlines of the King Arthur story. But Bernard just takes it to a whole new different level, it's such a refreshing read, and I think what's so unique about the novels, in a way, is the fact that you're told Arthur's story through the different points of view."

The Winter King was developed by Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore. It is based on The Warlord Chronicles by Bernard Cornwell.