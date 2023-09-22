Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun give love a second chance in new historical rom-com drama The Matchmakers

Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun are all set to star in their first-ever drama together, the historical rom-com show The Matchmakers. Notably, The Matchmakers, which brings both Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun together on screen for the first time, is a rom-com drama set during the Joseon dynasty. The Joseon dynasty was an important period in Korean history.

The two actors are all set to play a young widow, Jung Soo-deok (a woman whose husband has died) and a young widower, Shim Jung-woo (a man whose wife is no more), who join forces to marry off the four young maidens who represent Joseon and the struggles they face during the process.

Notably, Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun are playing Shim Jung-woo and Jung Soo-deok, respectively. It is left to be seen whether these two matchmakers fall in love with each other or not.

Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun starrer The Matchmakers will be released on October 30

Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun's upcoming historical rom-com drama, KBS2's The Matchmakers, is scheduled to premiere on October 30. The former SF9 member is all set to play ShimJung-woo, an intelligent and gifted young man who is capable enough to become the youngest person to pass the Civil Service Exam.

However, his life is ridden with several misfortunes and ruins his chance of a successful career and marriage because of the death of a princess during the wedding ceremony. On the other hand, the All of Us Are Dead star is all set to take on the role of Jung Soon-deok, the second daughter-in-law of the first vice-premier’s family. But what is hidden from her family and in-laws' prying eyes is the fact that she leads a double life as Mrs. Yeo-joo, the best matchmaker in Hanyang City.

The prominent supporting cast includes some solid actors. Park Ji-young will portray the character of Park So-hyun, aka Mrs. Park, who uses her power and influence to put her husband, brother, and sister in important positions of power. She has pushed her husband for the position of the left minister and her younger brother for minister of national defense in the Joseon Dynasty. Additionally, her younger sister is a concubine.

Park Ji-young flexed her incredible acting chops in the Kim Tae-ri starrer Revenant. Veteran actor Jo Han-chul will play the role of a king who desires that Dr. Maeng's three daughters get married within two months. Notably, his last two dramas, Reborn Rich and Weak Hero Class 1, were hugely popular and critically acclaimed.

Rookie actress Jung Shin-hye has been roped in to play Maeng Ha-na, the first daughter of Dr. Maeng, who is foul-mouthed and ill-mannered. The bright and upcoming actress was last seen in the dramas My Perfect Stranger and Cheer Up.

Park Ji-won will play the role of Dr. Maeng's second daughter, Maeng Doo-ri, who is completely opposite to her foul-mouthed older sister. She is a novelist who dresses up as a man to deliver books.

Fans discuss Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun's height difference in the first look for The Matchmakers

While fans are excited to see Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun being paired opposite each other for the first time in The Matchmakers, they cannot help but discuss their shocking height difference.

Fans are aware that the Destined With You star is 189 cm (6 feet 3 inches) and towers over his female co-stars. On the other hand, the School 2021 star stands at a modest 160 cm (5 feet 2 inches). However, Rowoon and Cho Yi-hyun's sweet height difference is making fans anticipate their chemistry and romance in their upcoming drama, The Matchmakers.

In other news, this will be Rowoon's first drama since his departure from his group SF9 earlier this week. He is currently starring in Netflix's Destined With You opposite Jo Bo-ah.