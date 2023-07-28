The Witcher season 3 part 2 review: Poor curtain call for Henry Cavill  

The Witcher season 3 part 2 was released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, on Netflix. This volume consisted of three episodes, with the entire season having eight episodes in total.

Earlier it was announced that The Witcher lead Henry Cavill was leaving the show. Fans were expecting a majestic farewell, however, Netflix got it completely wrong and made his exit feel like an afterthought.

The official synopsis of The Witcher reads:

"As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it."

It further states:

"Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher season 3 part 2 review: Henry Cavill deserved better

Season 3 of The Witcher should have ended within the chaos of episode 6. Episodes 7 and 8 did the show no good as it looked like the story dragged on. Everything had gotten monotonous and most importantly, Cavill's farewell from the show felt lackluster.

Fans assumed that the show would end with the actor's departure. However, it was soon announced that Season 4 was being developed. Furthermore, Liam Hemsworth was chosen as Cavill's replacement.

A couple of months back Henry Cavill announced that he would be leaving the show. On October 30, 2022, he shared the news on Instagram. The post said:

"Some news to share from The Continent…My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

It continued:

As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Fans said that Henry Cavill was the perfect witcher and is apparently a big fan of The Witcher books and games himself. Cavill played the character with grace. The best this season could have done was to give him a proper goodbye. However, everything felt like a massive confusion.

He did battle a couple of goons, but all of them weren't relevant to the story and it looked repetitive. The fight itself was not interesting. Meanwhile, Ciri took a completely different turn by joining forces with a couple of rogue bandits. There was an intriguing sequence of her hallucinating in the desert, but it was poorly executed.

Even though Geralt and Ciri weren't together, the story always managed to feel fresh. However, this series failed to maintain equilibrium.

While the soundtrack, cinematography, direction, screenplay, and acting are on point, The Witcher Season 3 Part 2 felt stretched. There were many unnecessary sequences that did nothing but add to the confusion. Hopefully, they will get it right in season 4 and Liam Hemsworth will do justice to Geralt of Rivia.