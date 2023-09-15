The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - First trailer takes viewers to the perfectly crafted world of Roald Dahl 

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is a timeless classic from acclaimed author Roald Dahl. With Wes Anderson taking on the role of directing the short story into a short film, fans are eagerly awaiting to see this epic take form on celluloid.

Roald Dahl is an eccentric writer and it is evident in his storytelling style. Mixed with Wes Anderson's whimsical filmmaking style, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar promises to be a visual spectacle.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's book The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, - a collection of short stories, Anderson's film made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year. The film deservedly received a four-minute standing ovation and will be available for streaming on Netflix on September 27, 2023.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - A look into the wonderful world of Roald Dahl as presented by Wes Anderson

The trailer of the film released by Netflix on September 14, 2023, gives viewers a first glimpse into the trajectory taken by the short film. People who are acquainted with Wes Anderson's works such as the Grand Budapest Hotel, The Darjeeling Limited, or The French Dispatch, will be quick to catch onto the signature filming style taken by the director.

The film features Benedict Cumberbatch (famous for Sherlock and The Avengers: Infinity War) in the titular role of Henry Sugar. He already breaks the fourth wall a few seconds into the 1 minute and 18 seconds long teaser, as he also dons the role of the narrator which is an interesting twist that remains to be explored once the film premieres on Netflix.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is Anderson's second foray into the world of Roald Dahl's expansive literary universe since his first venture with 2009's stop-motion masterpiece Fantastic Mr. Fox. Fans of Anderson's distinct brand of quirky filmmaking won't want to miss what promises to be another captivating cinematic adventure, as evidenced by the trailer.

The plot for the film as per Dahl's classic story, takes the viewers on a journey with Henry Sugar, a compulsive and desperate gambler, on what at first seems to be an ordinary trip to the doctor's office. During this trip, he comes across an intriguing story of an Indian man who has discovered a way to view the world without using his eyes. Henry has an idea as soon as he realizes the possible financial rewards of learning this special skill.

Henry spends the next three years completely devoting himself to the study of meditation in order to develop his newly discovered skill. He eventually develops the ability to look through cards and predict the future. He discovers that his abilities take away the excitement of gambling when he puts his skills to the test at a casino.

Apart from Cumberbatch, the film also stars an ensemble cast including but not limited to Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes, and Rupert Friend who appear in Anderson's 37-minute pastel rendition. Anderson has written and directed the upcoming short film. Along with himself, Steven Rales, and Jeremy Dawson are the producers for the film.

Stay tuned for the chance to foray into the wonderful world of Roald Dahl as reimagined by Wes Anders when The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar premieres on Netflix on September 27, 2023.