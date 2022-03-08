Theodosia cast list: Eloise Little and others star in HBO Max's action-adventure

Theodosia, a new HBO Max Original children's fantasy series created by Cottonwood Media, ZDF, HBO, and Globo, will premiere on March 10, 2022. The recently released trailer provides viewers with a taste of the wonderful story brought to life by New York Times best-selling author Robin L. LaFevers.

Set in 1906, Theodosia follows the main character Theo as she, along with her younger brother and their companions, fights a hidden group seeking to destroy the world with ancient Egyptian dark magic.

Take a look at the cast of the upcoming children's fantasy series.

The cast of Theodosia

Eloise Little as Theodosia

The actress Eloise Little is well known as one of Hollywood's most talented young actors. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the film The Day You Long For, playing Rebecca Gibbs. Little's initial short film brought her a lot of attention and fame.

However, Eloise is best known for her role in the television show Father Brown.

She now appears in the His Dark Materials trilogy as Salicia.

Little will play the 14-year-old protagonist Theodosia Throckmorton in the series, who is witty, smart, and a supernaturally gifted teenager.

Frankie Minchella as Henry

Frankie is an upcoming teen actor who is going to make his television acting debut with this HBO Max Original.

Frankie is slated to play Henry, Theo's younger brother. Though he is part of a coven of supernaturally gifted teenagers who go on to save the world, he himself lacks powers.

Yasmina El-Abd as Princess Safiya

Yasmina is a part-American, part-Egyptian, and part-Swiss actress and singer. She sings and acts in three languages: English, French, and Arabic.

Her film The Shadow of Cairo was nominated for the Excellence Award at the Smart Screen Creative Awards at the MET Film School in London in 2018 and the Jury Prize for best short action film at the New York International Film Festival in 2019.

Yasmina is especially interested in portraying minority stories in cinema, and she hopes to use her talent to inspire and bring about constructive change in society. Daughters of Abdel Rahman, a feature film, and Finding Ola, a Netflix original series, are two of her most recent projects.

She will play the role of Egyptian Princess Safiya in Theodosia, who will embark on the journey of saving the world from the curse of Horus.

Nana Agyeman-Bediako as Will

Nana Agyeman-Bediako is an African-American teenage actor who has appeared in films such as The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016), The State (2017), and Come Away (2020).

Nana is slated to play Will, a teenager who is an accomplice of the main character Theo.

The cast also includes Rik Young and Elisa Doughty as Alistair and Henrietta Throckmorton, Momo Yeung as Miss Krait, Anthony J. Abraham as Artie, Charlie Cattrall as Yaret the Chief Serpent, and Olivia Barrowclough as Nigella.

