When will Theodosia Season 1 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, trailer, and more

Theodosia, an upcoming HBO Max original series produced by Cottonwood Media, ZDF, HBO, and Globo, will premiere shortly. The recently released trailer gives viewers a taste of the wonderful story brought to life by New York Times best-selling author Robin LaFevers.

The story follows the adventure of a group of teenagers trying to save the world around them from the ancient curse of Horus, one of the most feared Egyptian Gods. The pack is led by Theo, who has supernatural abilities, and her group of accomplices, Henry, Will, and Princess Safiya.

Here's everything that is to be known about the upcoming HBO Max series.

Theodosia Season 1: Release date, plot, trailer, and more

When will Season 1 air on HBO Max?

The first season of the family-friendly adventure will debut on March 10, 2022, on HBO Max.

Plot

Theodosia is based on the LaFevers' children's book series and follows the 14-year-old Theodosia Throckmorton – better known as Theo – who is the daughter of two Egyptologists who instill in her a love of all things Egyptian.

The plot opens with Theo and her younger brother Henry traveling from London to Egypt's Valley of the Kings with their parents at the turn of the twentieth century.

Theo and Henry go off on their own and come across the Eye of Horus, an ancient artifact. The moment the two children discover the Eye, which is sitting on a mummy's chest, can be seen in the trailer.

Trailer

As the trailer reveals, this is a watershed moment for Theo, as her ability to detect ancient curses surfaces for the first time.

As it becomes clear that he lacks his sibling's magical skills, Henry informs his sister, "I'm not falling for one of your jokes." When Theo returns to London, she understands that by releasing her powers and uncovering the cursed item, she has exposed herself and others to peril.

To fight these evil and ancient forces, Theo assembles a team of teenagers, including her brother Henry, Will, and Egyptian princess Safiya.

More about the upcoming HBO Max series

Matthias Hoene, Alex Jacob, and Matt Bloom directed the adventure series, which went into production in April last year in Paris and Brussels.

Joe Williams, who is also the head writer, and Leila Smith serve as executive producers of the show, along with producers David Michel, Cécile Lauritano, and Zoé Carrera Allaix.

Season 1 of Theodosia will premiere on HBO Max on March 10, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi