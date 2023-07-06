Season 2 of The Bear has received heaps of praise from both fans and critics. Released on June 22, 2023, the new season saw an influx of new characters including Carmy's love interest, Claire, played by Molly Gordon. Fans of the show loved watching Carmy and his trusted chef Sydney's bond and wished for their relationship to blossom beyond friendship.

In a recent interview with Variety on June 30, Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy, was asked if there was a chance that his character and Sydney were going to get into a relationship in the future.

"Of course there is love and respect in this relationship," he replied.

The Bear on Hulu: Jeremy Allen White thinks Carmy and Sydney's relationship will remain professional

Season 2 of The Bear saw the introduction of a character named Claire. Fans were surprised when it was revealed that she and Carmy had dated when they were teens. While Carmy went on to become a highly skilled chef, Claire pursued a career in medicine.

The duo rekindled their old relationship and even though fans were happy to see this development in Carmy's life, many were upset that he did not get involved with his top chef Sydney. Fans noticed that the two chefs had impeccable chemistry and immediately began to ship them.

However recently, Jeremy Allen White revealed in an interview with Variety that their relationship was purely professional. He was asked if Sydney was jealous of Carmy and Claire, to which he replied:

"No! I read that as Syd being rightfully upset. They’re doing this thing together and she does not have Carm’s full attention and focus while they have a partnership. They’re trying to create this thing that’s very difficult to create. Of course there is love and respect in this relationship."

He continued:

"There’s admiration and I hope that even in platonic relationships, you are able to say things like, 'I need you.' When they speak to each other under the table in episode nine, it’s such a beautiful scene. It is a scene about partnership, but not a romantic partner."

It's safe to say that Carmy and Sydney will not be more than friends/co-workers in the future. However, White mentioned that Sydney is a "source of peace and focus" for his character.

The Bear synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Bear reads:

"A young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership."

It continues:

"His strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family."

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliott, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson in pivotal roles. The title was created by Christopher Storer and directed by him and Joanna Calo.

Poll : 0 votes